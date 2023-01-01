NASA plans emergency rescue of astronauts “stuck” on the ISS

In mid-December, the Russian Soyuz spacecraft docked to the ISS suffered a leak in the coolant tank. While this issue is not yet an immediate emergency, NASA is considering rescuing the crew on a SpaceX Crew Dragon if necessary.

What happened on the ISS?

On December 15, 2022, a “visible stream of flakes” was observed leaving Soyuz MS-22 — the spacecraft that carried two cosmonauts from Roscosmos and one astronaut from NASA on September 21.

The incident was a result of pressure loss in the external radiator cooling circuit and caused the cancellation of a scheduled spacewalk for cosmonauts Sergey Prokopyev and Dmitry Petelin.

After the leak, the temperature in some modules reached 30 °C, and in the service module it reached 40 °C. The outer surface of the Soyuz MS-22 was examined using the cameras on the ISS robotic arms, allowing it to detect a location on the surface of the service module where the damage would have occurred.

If the Soyuz is found to be unsafe for the crew to return — and it probably isn’t — there will be no other immediate means of returning to Earth. The advantage is that there is no emergency that requires the immediate return of the crew.

In addition to the three crew members of the Soyuz MS-22, there are also the participants of the Crew-5 mission, sent on a SpaceX Dragon spacecraft at the beginning of October: Nicole Mann, Josh Cassada, Koichi Wakata, Anna Kikina.

What will happen to the astronauts?

For now, there’s no risk directly related to the leak, but without the Soyuz, some of the astronauts won’t be able to return anytime soon. If the Russian spacecraft is deemed unusable for re-entry into the atmosphere, Roscosmos and NASA will have to assess a rescue.

Russian authorities will decide in January on Soyuz conditions. The Roscosmos space agency is awaiting the results of a group investigating the leak problem and whether there are any greater imminent risks.

The original plan for the MS-22 mission was for the crew to remain on the ISS until March, but the possibility of complications has not been ruled out. In the event of an emergency, the team will not have a spacecraft to return to.

Even though SpaceX’s Dragon is still docked to the ISS, it must bring its own crew — who already fill four of its seven slots — back in an emergency. This means that, perhaps, the MS-22 trio could be trapped in case of real danger.

Even worse, a rescue Soyuz spacecraft wouldn’t be ready until February, maybe two or three weeks earlier if necessary. How to solve the problem? Well, in case an emergency forces the crew to return, NASA is considering using the SpaceX spacecraft.

“We’ve asked SpaceX some questions about their ability to bring additional crew on Dragon if needed, but that’s not our primary focus at this time,” said NASA spokeswoman Sandra Jones.

It’s unclear whether NASA has suggested that SpaceX launch another Dragon to the rescue or add more spaces to Crew-5’s four-seat spacecraft. Normally, SpaceX only launches people in a custom-made, company space suit.

