New game teaser appears in Rockstar Games post – Rap Mais

A helicopter already seen in versions prior to GTA 6 is causing quite a stir.

A new teaser from rockstar games linked to GTA 6 attracted many fans who keep waiting for a formal showing of Grand Theft Auto VI. For years at this point, Rockstar fans have continued to make it very clear that they want the studio to reveal something substantial from the next entry in the series. Grand Theft Auto. Although the company has already confirmed that it is working on a new installment of GTAnothing from the game (besides a few major leaks) has been shown yet.

The last version was released in 2013. Of course, compared to later versions the game has expanded a lot, with new content, locations, events and an amazing online mode. People want to see what a new GTA game looks like now with this untapped potential and unlimited resources that Rockstar has after its immense success. With that some teasers are being revealed about the next title.

According to the website, Viciados, a new teaser was discovered through a photo that the producer posted on her networks in honor of Christmas. A helicopter appears in this image, this specific model is the same means of transport that the Miami police (Vice City in the GTA universe) use in real life. This is great information for anyone waiting for the official launch announcement, as the helicopter appears in GTA Vice City.

Furthermore, according to documents provided by the Microsoft and sony about the much-discussed acquisition of Activision Blizzard, there is a release date for Grand Theft Auto 6, which is in 2024. Obviously it is impossible to know if this information is correct or the company is just “suggesting” the supposed launch window of GTA 6..

Check out the post below twitter: