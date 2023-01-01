Neymar spends New Year alongside Davi Lucca, PSG teammate and ex-girlfriend

A star of the Brazilian national team and PSG, Neymar spent New Year’s Eve more discreetly than usual. In Paris, at his house, the number 10 received family, friends-including his ex-girlfriend Bruna Biancardi-and his alleged affair to celebrate the turn of the year. Club and national team partner, Marquinhos was also present in the great review.



+ BALL MARKET: stay on top of negotiations involving players and clubs

+ Goals, titles, awards and statistics: see numbers from King Pelé’s brilliant career



Neymar alongside friends and his 11-year-old son (Photo: Reproduction)

Marquinhos’ wife, Carol Cabrino shared some moments from the little party on social networks. She was one of the organizers of the event and also published a photo alongside the Brazilian national team defender.

Marquinhos and Carol Cabrino enjoy the New Year in Paris (Photo: Reproduction)

Affair of the attacking midfielder, Jéssica Turini was in Paris for the new year, but saw the turn of the year through the streets of the French capital. She does not appear in the photos published by those present at Neymar’s event, surprising his followers. Recently, the model was in Qatar to see the ace play in the World Cup.

Neymar returns to the pitch next Sunday, January 8, against Chateauroux, in a duel valid for the French Cup. This Sunday, the first day of 2023, PSG takes the field against Lens, at 4:45 pm (Brasília time). However, due to an expulsion suffered in the last game of 2022, shirt 10 is not listed.