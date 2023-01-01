Neymar spends New Year with ex Bruna Biancardi and Davi Lucca

Neymar spent New Year’s Eve in Paris, accompanied by his ex-girlfriend Bruna Biancardi, Davi Lucca and Carol Dantas, the mother of his son.

  • Neymar and Bruna Biancardi announced the end of their relationship in August last year.
  • The Reveillón party had Carol Cabrino, wife of defender Marquinhos, as one of the organizers.
  • “@carolcabrino knows how to receive”, joked Bruna Biancardi in one of her stories
  • Some of the photos from the party (see below) were published by Bianca Coimbra, wife of Cris Guedes, one of Neymar’s partners.
  • Carol Dantas, mother of Davi Lucca, was accompanied by her current husband, Vinicius Martinez.

Expelled from the game against Strasbourg for the French Championship last Wednesday, Neymar will be missing from PSG in today’s match against Lens.

The Brazilian striker returns to the pitch next Friday (6), when Paris Saint-Germain faces Chateauroux for the French Cup.

Neymar said goodbye to 2022 with a photo at the service of the Brazilian national team, and the following caption: “A year of much learning. 2022 was worth it”.

Marquinhos and Carol Cabrino at the 2023 New Year's Eve party - Reproduction/Instagram - Reproduction/Instagram

Marquinhos and Carol Cabrino

Image: Playback/Instagram

Carol Cabrino, Bruna Biancardi, Bianca Coimbra and other women at the 2023 New Year's Eve party - Reproduction/Instagram - Reproduction/Instagram

Carol Cabrino, Bruna Biancardi, Bianca Coimbra and other women at the New Year’s Eve party in Paris

Image: Playback/Instagram

