Neymar spends New Year’s Eve alongside Bruna Biancardi

Neymar enjoyed New Year’s Eve with friends and family. On social networks, some images were published. In one of the clicks, the star appears next to Bruna Biancardi. It is worth remembering that both announced the end of their relationship in August 2022.

The player was still accompanied by Carol Dantas, mother of his son, Davi Lucca. She was next to her current husband, Vinicius Martinez, and the youngest, Valentim.

Bia Coimbra, married to Cris Guedes, even posted photos on the web and wrote: “2023 may come, we are ready. Happy New Year to you all. May it be a year filled with lots of love and achievements.”

DEFENSE OF GKAY

Recently, Neymar became the target of haters when he took a stand in defense of the comedian Gkay. The influencer criticized a joke made by the comedian Fábio Porchat, creating an intense controversy around it on the web. Amidst the opinions, last Tuesday, December 27, the player Neymar Jr. spoke about the events, supporting the influencer. The two are friends, and went out for a night out in Paris.

“Gkay, everything passes. Be well,” he said.

The positioning generated buzz among Internet users. “Incredible how you are always on the wrong side of history”, opined one. “Caralh*, you never hit the side, that’s it”, wrote another. “Yeah… if Neymar is on Gkay’s side that means Porchat is more than right”, they said.

follow The Fox at the Google News and receive alerts of the main news about celebrities, soap operas, series, entertainment and more!