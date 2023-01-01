Neymar took a step that could see Mbappe expelled from Paris Saint-Germain

Neymar

January 1, 2023 · 06:00 am

It’s New Year’s Eve and the emotions of Brazilian football are running high with the latest events. In less than a month, Brazilian fans had to say goodbye to their dream of winning their sixth championship Qatar World Cup but also of Skinthe greatest player of all time, who passed away last Thursday at 82 years. Neymar and other icons joined in honoring the King.

Neymar runs the risk of getting a penalty greater than a one-game suspension for being sent off in the last match of the Paris Saint-Germainagainst strasbourg. The case of the attacker PSG will be reviewed on Friday by the disciplinary committee of the French Professional Football League (LFP). according to the channel “RMC Sport“, Neymar could stay out of several games of the Paris Saint-Germain for the connect 1. He will already have to comply with suspension in the next round, against Lens.

More World Cup news

The journalist who cried copiously and refused to accept Pelé’s death and resonates in the world

Nobody believes the unprecedented explanation that Cristiano gave about his trip to Arabia

Neymar suffered six fouls in that game against strasbourghighest number in a single game for the French Championship this season. The record since he arrived at Paris Saint-Germain is the confrontation against Montpellier of february 2020. The player was expelled after receiving two yellow cards within a few minutes.

Neymar forced the expulsion for New Year’s Eve with the ‘friends”

so much the “Channel+” how much the newspaper “L’Equipe” reported this Thursday that the Brazilian star left the Parque dos Príncipes stadium before the end of the game PSG against strasbourg. O Paris Saint-Germain leads the French Championship with 44 points, eight more than the deputy leader Lens. The next opponent will be the runner-up, on January 1, 2023. The Brazilian’s attitude deeply irritated Mbappe behind the scenes, the French star exacted an exemplary punishment against the star of the PSG.