North Korea fires short-range missile at Japan

North Korea fired a short-range ballistic missile into the Sea of ​​Japan this Sunday (Saturday afternoon, 12/31, in Brazil), the South Korean army said, quoted by Yonhap news agency.

The launch of this missile was the second in a few days and was carried out from the Yongseong region, in the capital, Pyongyang, reported the South Korean agency.

Military tensions on the Korean peninsula heightened in 2022, a year during which Pyongyang conducted several ballistic tests, including intercontinental missile launches.





The North Korean military had already launched three short-range missiles on Saturday, a day after the South Korean military launched a solid-fuel space rocket.

This week also saw the incursion into South Korean airspace by three North Korean drones.

The raid on Monday was the first such incident in five years and prompted the deployment of South Korean fighter planes and attack helicopters.

