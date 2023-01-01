Nova Friburgo in Focus – News Portal

Premiere this week in theaters in Nova Friburgo The beast. This is the typical fight for survival film against a beast that stalks and attacks with moments of anguish, despair and fight against a disproportionate force that pursues in a growing hunt until the final clash with its victim. This approach has always been widely used in Hollywood and follows the same guidelines. As in Shark, the predator is always circling the prey and is gradually introduced. The difference here is that currently the CGI provides a very different interaction with the characters and without mechanical dolls, which can cause problems when exaggerated, but in this film, it is not the case. Icelandic director Baltasar Kormákur has a career with ups and downs, but he is well used to action films and he manages to drive the narrative very efficiently, playing the cards on the table early on and following with the drama that is being established. The greatest success of the direction is in the plans and the way of conducting the sequences. There are fewer cuts and the camera participates in the action, which transports the audience into all that madness in a spiral that seems to keep getting worse. This is not common due to the difficulty of performing. They are long shots with people interacting with the CGI, which certainly required a lot of rehearsal and dedication. The script serves the purpose well and uses easy paths as it should be. In this type of plot, we have to buy into the idea and forget some logic. In the cast Idris Elba is the dedicated father in crisis and Iyana Halley and Leah Jeffries are the daughters and together, they have to deal with an unusual and extremely dangerous situation. It’s a good survival drama that uses the elements well by bringing a family into the predator’s environment, without blaming the lion who acts within his motivations. It is very worth the ticket and the age indication is for over 14 years old.

This week’s other premiere is daddy is pop. With the release date deliberately chosen close to Father’s Day, the film discusses exactly fatherhood with good humor, drama and the maturation of a father in the face of the great challenge of raising a daughter. Directed by Caito Ortiz and inspired by a homonymous book by Marcos Piangers, this production is very relevant due to the theme and how it is approached. Despite the clichés, and it couldn’t be any different, it’s a beautiful portrait of how a couple’s life changes with the arrival of a child. You could even say it’s a good ear pull. It is important to emphasize that the film does not only address the paternal side, but also the maternal side in an honest and precise way. The plot is simple in terms of plot, but complex in terms of relationships. It’s like a rite of passage that involves a couple that is taking the initial steps, with the joys and difficulties that involve one of the most important phases for the family. Lázaro Ramos, as always very well and full of charisma, makes the romantic couple with Paolla Oliveira who manages and develops a real character in the right tone of the modern mother. Funny, exciting and relevant, it is one of the main national releases of the year and pays a loving tribute close to Father’s Day. It is once again the demonstration that less is more and that Brazilian cinema is necessary for our culture and society. It is very worth the ticket and the age indication is for over 12 years old.

The last premiere this week in theaters in Nova Friburgo is evil twin. Directed and scripted by little-known Finnish Taneli Mustonen, the film follows a simple and obvious primer without making any attempt to bring anything new or creative. I believe that the idea Mustonen worked on was inspired by the thriller productions of twenty to thirty years ago, but bringing this narrative to the present moment is a challenge that went far and the director ended up making an uninspired collage. It is worth mentioning that although the film is in English and is being distributed worldwide, it is part of a Nordic tradition of suspense and, therefore, the dramatic action has its particularities. Teresa Palmer is a hard worker, it may be the only element she likes, but that’s about it. It’s always bad when we come across a film that tries to be bigger than it can, it disconnects the purpose of the narrative and leaves everything very exaggerated and confusing. A pity, after all, the idea is not bad, but unfortunately, apart from Teresa Palmer’s performance, everything else does not work. It’s a psychological thriller we’ve seen so many times it will be forgotten the next day. The age indication is for people over 14 years old.

Suggestion: This week’s tip for watching at home goes to Stranger Things. I have already indicated the series several times and I insist again that it is worth giving special attention to this production, especially with the arrival of the fourth season. It is one of Netflix’s darlings that closes a cycle, despite the fifth season having already been announced. Exciting, nostalgic and dramatic, the series pleases with its plot and characters. In the last season, several nuclei were developed that talk, even without touching each other and the result is very good. It has one of the highest approval ratings by the public and is worth marathoning at the end of the week.

