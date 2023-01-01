Official Gazette dawns full of exonerations of Bolsonaro ministers

Posted on 1/1/2023 10:05 AM / Updated on 1/1/2023 10:12 AM



(credit: ED ALVES/CB/DAPress)

Section 2 of the Official Gazette (DOU) of the first day of 2023 was full of exonerations. Signed by the acting president, Hamilton Mourão, there are a total of 20 farewell pages to the Bolsonaro government. On the list are top-ranking names, such as former Economy Minister Paulo Guedes and former Minister Augusto Heleno, from the Institutional Security Office of the Presidency of the Republic.

The other names of exonerated ministers are:

LUIZ EDUARDO RAMOS BAPTISTA PEREIRA as Minister of State Head of the General Secretariat of the Presidency of the Republic;

BRUNO BIANCO LEAL as Attorney General of the Union;

MARCOS MONTES CORDEIRO as Minister of State for Agriculture, Livestock and Supply;

RONALDO VIEIRA BENTO as Minister of State for Citizenship;

PAULO CÉSAR REZENDE DE CARVALHO ALVIM as Minister of State for Science, Technology and Innovation;

PAULO SÉRGIO NOGUEIRA DE OLIVEIRA as Minister of Defense;

ROGÉRIO BOUERI MIRANDA as Head of the Special Advisory Office for Economic Studies at the Ministry of Economy;

VICTOR GODOY VEIGA as Minister of State for Education;

MARCELO SAMPAIO CUNHA FILHO as Minister of State for Infrastructure;

ANDERSON GUSTAVO TORRES as Minister of State for Justice and Public Security;

CARLOS ALBERTO FRANCO FRANÇA as Minister of State for Foreign Affairs;

MARCELO ANTÔNIO CARTAXO QUEIROGA LOPES as Minister of State for Health;

JOSE CARLOS OLIVEIRA as Minister of State for Labor and Social Security;

CARLOS ALBERTO GOMES DE BRITO as Minister of State for Tourism; and

WAGNER DE CAMPOS ROSÁRIO from the position of Minister of State for the Comptroller General of the Union.

Check the exemptions on the official website of the DOU.

new ministers

President-elect Luiz Inácio Lula da Silva closed the composition of his Esplanada with a record number of women in the first echelon. There will be 11 ministers in a total of 37 folders. Increasing female participation in government was one of the PT’s promises during the election campaign, although he avoided committing himself to full parity in positions.

Among the ministers, the first six were announced over the past two weeks. Luciana Santos will head the Science and Technology portfolio. Health will be led by Nísia Trindade. For Culture, singer Margareth Menezes was announced. Cida Gonçalves will be at the head of the Ministry of Women. Racial Equality will be in charge of Anielle Franco, sister of the murdered councilwoman Marielle Franco. Finally, Esther Duek will head the Ministry of Management.

Simone Tebet will head over to Planning, while Marina Silva will once again head up Environment. Sônia Guajajara will head the unprecedented Ministry of Indigenous Peoples. Former volleyball player Ana Moser was chosen to head the Ministry of Sports, and Daniela do Waguinho, the Ministry of Tourism.