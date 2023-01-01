One month before the start of the World Cup, Vítor Pereira takes on Flamengo with challenges

The year 2023 has begun and the main objective of the Flamengo it’s already set: the Club World Cup. One month away from the tournament, the club is looking for reinforcements, but, as of January 1st, it officially has Vítor Pereira, whose contract with Corinthians ended this Saturday. Now, the coach is expected this Monday, at Ninho do Urubu, for the first contact with the cast.

+ Vaivém do LANCE!: see all transfers from Brazilian clubs on Mercado da Bola

The challenges for Dorival Júnior’s replacement will be many, with a view to the competition in Morocco, in which Flamengo will debut in the semifinals, on February 7th or 8th. was advanced by its technical commission. On the last 26th, the players returned to Ninho do Urubu for the pre-season.

Throughout this week, in addition to Vítor Pereira, the four athletes who competed in the World Cup (Everton Ribeiro, Pedro, Arrascaeta and Varela) are also expected at Ninho do Urubu. Active in the market, Flamengo awaits the arrival of Gerson and hopes to finalize the deal for Agustín Rossi.

Vítor Pereira and Dorival Júnior in 2022 (Photo: Staff Images / Conmebol)

COMBINE LEGACY AND OWN CHARACTERISTICS

Vítor Pereira will take over the team in an unusual scenario in Brazilian football. Champion of the Copa do Brasil and Libertadores in November, Flamengo opted for a change in technical command despite the good performance of the team in the second half. In addition, the club was able to keep the winning squad. Among the 2022 starters, right-back Rodinei was the only one to leave, while the “Diegos” – Alves and Ribas – said goodbye after a season as supporting players.

In this context, the Portuguese will have to incorporate the characteristics of his work and his idea of ​​the game into Dorival Júnior’s legacy, an amplified challenge taking into account that, in February, Flamengo will play in the Club World Cup in Morocco. Maintaining an experienced group accustomed to changes in the technical command in recent seasons can make the coach’s life easier.

THE MANY OPTIONS FOR VÍTOR PEREIRA

As mentioned above, Flamengo managed to keep the champion squad in 2022 and is still looking for occasional reinforcements in the market and trusts in an evolution of the athletes who arrived in the second half of last year. These are the cases of Everton Cebolinha, Vidal and Erick Pulgar, for example. Vítor Pereira, therefore, will have plenty of alternatives to assemble the Rubro-Negro. It’s the “good headache” thing. Vidal, João Gomes, Thiago Maia, Gerson are names that compete for the two places in the middle if the coach maintains the offensive system with Everton Ribeiro, Arrascaeta, Gabigol and Pedro.

THE RUBRO-NEGRO CALENDAR AT THE BEGINNING OF 2023

The debut in the Carioca Championship will be on January 12, but Flamengo will play with an alternative team, formed by youths from the base divisions, in the first rounds. Before the Club World Cup, the team will face Palmeiras in the Brazilian Super Cup, on January 28. Thus, Vítor Pereira will have to activate the holders in the field in the previous games – check the agenda.