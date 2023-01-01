Paiva used 44 players in a training game; know the starting lineup



Source: Felipe Oliveira / EC Bahia

Bahia ended its third week of pre-season with a training game against Itabuna, this past Friday (30), in an activity that served as coach Renato Paiva to continue getting to know his squad.

The match was won by Esquadrão by the minimum score, with a penalty goal scored by Everaldo. For the tricolor coach, what was most valuable was the possibility of observing the entire squad in a game against a team that will play Baianão.

Altogether, 44 players were used in the friendly confrontation, with 11 in each half, as published by the profile @avoztricolor. Among them, Diego Rosa and Kayky.

The training game took place in a format divided into four 30-minute periodsin which the coach was able to use everyone who is training at CT Evaristo de Macedo, including names that have yet to leave the club and several youngsters from the under-20 team.

The starting lineup was as follows: Matthew Claus; Douglas Borel, Kanu, Gabriel Xavier and Matheus Bahia; Lucas Araújo, Diego Rosa and Daniel; Caio Vidal, Kennedy (base) and Everaldo.

The initial team used by Paiva, however, does not mean to be preferred by the technician so far, not least because Kennedy himself is called up for the Copinha with the under-20 team and Lucas Araújo has an indefinite future.

The Esquadrão must play at least one more training game before the debut in the Bahia Championship, on January 11, against Juazeirense.