Palmeiras opponent in Copinha withdraws from participating in the competition, and the Federation fires: ‘Lack of responsibility’

Alviverde will have just two games in the Copinha group stage and will start with three points already added

THE Paulista Football Federation (FPF) informed, this Saturday afternoon, that the Santana do Amapá withdrew from participating gives Sao Paulo Junior Football Cup. The club would be opponents of palm trees in the first phase.

In the official note, the FPF communicated that the club’s games foreseen in group 3 will be defined by WO to the opponents. Thus, Alviverde will start the tournament with three points already won.

“The FPF deeply regrets the lack of responsibility of the club, which undermines the dispute of the competition and, more than that, leaves aside dreams of athletes and their fans to participate in the biggest grassroots competition in the world”recorded the Federation.

“The case will be forwarded to the Disciplinary Committee so that the appropriate sanctions are taken”, completes the statement.

The game between Palmeiras and Santana do Amapá was scheduled to take place next Friday, at 7:30 pm (Brasília time), in São José do Rio Preto.

Check out all the games from the first phase of group 3 of the Copinha:

03/01

Rio Preto x Santana-AP (17:15)

Palmeiras vs Juazeirense (19h30)

06/01

Rio Preto vs Juazeirense (17h15)

Santana-AP vs Palmeiras (7:30 pm)

01/09

Juazeirense vs Santana AP (17h15)

Rio Preto x Palmeiras (19h30)