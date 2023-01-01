Paris? Trancoso? We find out where Neymar will spend the turn

Many have wondered where Neymar will spend New Year’s Eve this weekend. This happens after the player’s suspension from his team’s next game, Paris Saint-Germain, due to the expulsion he suffered last Wednesday (28/12). The web began to speculate on the possibility of the athlete spending the new year in Brazil.

The column spoke with people close to the player and found out where Neymar intends to spend New Year’s Eve.

The player will not come to Brazil and will spend New Year’s Eve in Paris. Column sources close to Neymar explained that the player does not want to feed critics with speculation about his expulsion in the last game. If he came to Brazil, many would say that the athlete was expelled on purpose, thinking precisely about New Year’s Eve alongside friends in his homeland.

The athlete also does not intend to come to Brazil for Pelé’s funeral.

Controversial New Year’s Eve Parties

Shortly after the expulsion, the web recalled the controversies in the player’s last New Year’s Eve. An excerpt from the program Donos da Bola, by Band, went viral when remembering that since 2015 Neymar has spent New Year’s Eve without being able to play, even in the middle of the season for European clubs, which lasts between August and May of next year, due to injuries or suspensions.

In 2015, when he was playing for Barcelona, ​​in Spain, Neymar spent New Year’s Eve in Trancoso, Bahia, in the company of friends and family. At the time, the player was suspended from a match for the Spanish club. In 2016, Neymar preferred not to land in Brazil and spent New Year’s Eve with a private party in Barcelona.

In 2017, already as a PSG player, Neymar returned to Bahia again and spent the new year in Maraú, a city on the southern coast of the state. In 2018, the star spent New Year’s Eve alongside the “partners”, also in the Bahian city. The destination and the company were the same in 2019.

In 2020, the player opened the doors of his mansion in Mangaratiba, Rio de Janeiro, to make the turn alongside celebrities. The case generated controversy, as the country was experiencing a rise in cases of Covid-19. Neymar suffered from criticism.

Last year, the player also spent the New Year’s Eve in Mangaratiba alongside friends and celebrities in a party that lasted more than five days. Again, the athlete was heavily criticized as he was recovering from an injury to his left foot.

