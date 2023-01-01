Pelé and Nelson, two geniuses from Brazil

× Pelé at the time of a bicycle, leaving for Santos. (Photo: Disclosure/Pelé Foundation)

In 1958, I was seven years old and witnessed a frightening scene. My father, Anchieta Pinto, a stern and honest man, cut the radio receiver in half with an ax when Sweden opened the scoring in the final game of the FIFA World Cup in Stockholm. Thus, the entire family had to rely on information from neighbors who followed the entire match, to find out the final 5-2 result for Brazil. That there won the first of five football world titles, which makes our selection the first place in the World Cup ranking. The score ended with a masterful header from a 17-year-old boy, who would become the athlete of the 20th century. a catchy shot that tricked opposing goalkeepers, deflecting the ball from their hands.

In 1962, Didi was still playing when Pele was injured in a game against Mexico, having to abandon the dispute which was in charge of Mané Garrincha, the magician with the crooked legs. I was 11 years old and in the first year of boarding school at Instituto Redentorista Santos Anjos, in Campina Grande, I had no way of following games in real time in which the so-called Canarinha team would become two-time champions with the help of the referee, who failed to award a penalty against the world champions in favor of Spain. And whose top hats kidnapped the game whistle

semi-final against Chile, in which the tournament’s best player was sent off for failing to discipline a child.

In 1966, I was traveling from the sertão to Borborema in my cousin Neinho’s truck when the towns along the way were covered in mourning after the disqualification of the two-time world champions in the first games. Years later, I was able to watch on YouTube the ball shower and the brutal beating of the brilliant Portuguese team, of which the king of football was the greatest victim of violence and impunity, to which Fifa shamefully turns a blind eye to this day.

In 1970, aged 30, at the height of his splendid physical shape, the Santos striker

the critics who considered him unfit for the practice of violent Breton sport. In Mexico, Pele

definitively confirmed the accurate prophecy of the genius author of Vestido de Noiva on stages in a chronicle, which the Estadão has just republished. In this, he crowned king the miner of Três Corações, son of Dondinho and Dona Celeste, a majestic centenarian who has just lost her son, with crown and scepter.

“Real boy, my character, walks the field with one of those irresistible and fatal authorities. One would say a king, I don’t know if Lear, if Emperor Jones, if Ethiopian “wrote the son of Mário Rodrigues and brother of Mário Filho, honored with the name of the stadium in which Nelson’s king scored his thousandth goal from the penalty spot in the Argentine goalkeeper Andrada, from Vasco da Gama, his favorite team. Nelson queued up the French in whose selection, in the 1958 semifinal, he scored three goals, and claim the primacy that should be transferred to the three-time world champion, twice of clubs and author of feats and enchantments. These awakened the subliterature of Armando Nogueira, who continues to be quoted with the phrase “if Pelé hadn’t been born a man, he would have been born a ball”. The publication by Estadão of the text “A Realeza de Pelé”, on March 25, 1958, puts the glories in their proper places next to the royal tomb at the time when he is presenting himself to the Most High there in the highest.

His Royal Highness has an official biographer in São Paulo Benedito Ruy Barbosa, the greatest storyteller on television for the Brazilian people. Author of a book and screenwriter of a film about the distinguished dead king, Benedito considers himself a tricolor and a pelezista. Just like the author of this text recounting glorious moments of his major theme. In 1969, I was on the right side of the stands to see his unique goal against Paraguay that qualified Brazil for the Cup, which he would help win forever. And also in the anthology moment that surprised the

teammate of Santos and holder of Argentina, Cejas.

In July 1971, the boy Edson said goodbye to hopscotch at Maracanã with 138,575 fans against Yugoslavia, being replaced by Claudiomiro at halftime, shouting “Stay, Pelé”. In the preliminary round, the youths from Rio de Janeiro beat the Brazilian junior team with goals from Zico, the best of the match. Nelson Rodrigues was missing to prophesy the real exchange: he left and the Flamengo idol ascended to the throne that afternoon.

In the 70s, invited by Augusto Marzagão, who organized for Televisa a meeting of

communication in Acapulco, I saw that the greatest attention was never given to the stars who took to the stage, such as Umberto Eco, author of A Obra Aberta and preparing to become a best seller with The Name of the Rose, Michael Jackson, pre-adolescent star of the Jackson Five, and Luis Echeveria, then president of the host country. The crowds that saw him shine in stadiums across the country surrounded him with love and gratitude for his talent and his friendliness.

In 1989, he listened beside me, at the table of businessman José Carlos da Silva Júnior, Collor

promise to reduce the cabinet to 12 members if he won the presidential election. A year later, geriatrician Eduardo Gomes invited me to celebrate his 50th birthday at the III Whisky restaurant, in Bela Vista, São Paulo.

Now he leaves us orphans of his royalty here on Earth to confirm to Nelson Rodrigues, Ruy Castro’s “pornographic angel” in heaven, that Pelé was born, lived, played and died to shine. King dead, live the King forever.

Journalist, poet and writer

