Pelé and the relationship with Rio de Janeiro, stage of the thousandth goal

Born in Minas Gerais from Três Corações, Pelé built a career in Santos, São Paulo, but also created close ties with Rio de Janeiro. A Vasco fan, the King also wore the shirts of Flamengo and Fluminense, and scored the historic 1,000th goal at Maracanã.

Pele and Rio de Janeiro

Pelé officially played for Santos, Cosmos, from the United States, and the Brazilian national team

He defended Vasco, Fluminense and Flamengo in friendlies

Santos once had Maracanã as home

The thousandth goal was scored at Maracanã, in a duel with Vasco

The King has his feet on the “World’s Greatest” Walk of Fame

The link with Vasco

Pelé never hid the relationship he had with Vasco. A fan of the club as a child, he made his debut at Maracanã with the Maltese cross on his chest. The “Athlete of the Century” wore the shirt of the São Januário club as a teenager, in a match between Vasco and Santos.

Practically, my career started with Vasco’s shirt. For the younger ones, who don’t remember, there was a match between Santos and Vasco in 1957, here at Maracanã, and I played with Vasco’s shirt. It was what opened the doors to go to the Brazilian national team said in an interview with Lance!

Cross-Maltine heart?

On more than one occasion, Pelé declared that he was a Vasco fan. In 1967, still playing professionally for Santos, he made such a note in an interview with the Museu da Imagem e do Som.

The team of my heart has always been Vasco. I like Vasco a lot. I have nothing against Corinthians, but it wasn’t [meu time]. My brother [Zoca], when we played button, we always got Palmeiras, he was from Palmeiras. Sometimes I played with Corinthians, but if I had to choose, I would choose Vasco

In the 60s, Santos de Pelé adopted Rio de Janeiro as their home and Maracanã was the stage for important titles, such as the second Libertadores and Mundial.

Pelé risks submission in the duel with Benfica for the 1962 World Cup, in Maracanã Image: Leaf Image

In all, there were six games and four podium tops conquered. In the stadium, Peixe beat Benfica, from Portugal, in the 1962 World Cup; Boca Juniors, from Argentina, in the Libertadores decision of 1963; Milan, from Italy, in the same year’s World Cup; and Peñarol, from Uruguay, in the 1968 Recopa Sudamericana.

the 1000th goal

On November 19, 1969, the number 10 had Maracanã as a scenario when writing another chapter of the private history of football. In a 2-1 victory over Vasco, he overcame Andrada in a penalty kick and scored his 1,000th goal.

After an Olympic tour of the stadium, Pelé wore a cross-Maltese shirt with the number 1,000 on the back.

The coincidence with Fluminense

Pelé ended his four-line career in 1977, with the New York Cosmos. The following year, he defended Fluminense in a friendly match in Nigeria in which he was not scheduled to enter the field.

In April 1978, as fate would have it, Fluminense and Pelé were in Nigeria at the same time. Flu would play a friendly against Racca Rovers and Pelé would kick off. The local press, however, announced that Pelé would play. He had no choice. If he didn’t play, a tragedy could occur in the stadium, which was full. Pelé then acted in the first half. The tricolor team had Marinho Chagas, Arthurzinho, Rubens Galaxe, Edevaldo, among others recalls Dhaniel Cohen, manager of Flu-Memória

It was a team that was already experiencing the post-Machine scenario, with several revelations from the base, starting to assemble the squad that would be state champions later in 1980. Flu won 2-1. how to play and win with the traditional white shirt of Fluminense pointed

Once, I accidentally played for Fluminense! As a guest at a match in Nigeria, so many turned up to see me, the police made me play to keep the peace! // I once played for @FluminenseFC! In Nigeria, so many people came to see me that the police made me play to keep the peace! pic.twitter.com/lKgUW9cUkl ? Pele (@Pele) April 26, 2018

Flamengo

Image: Luiz Pinto / Agência O Globo

In April 1979, the “Athlete of the Century” defended Flamengo in a charity friendly with Atlético-MG, at Maracanã. Rubro-Negro, which also featured Zico, won by 5 to 1. On the occasion, Galinho, the greatest idol in the history of the club from Gávea, wore shirt number 9, leaving number 10 for the King. The amount collected in the match was sent to the victims of floods that happened in Minas Gerais at that time.