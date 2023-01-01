Pele chose to be buried in the world’s highest cemetery for ‘spiritual peace’ and ‘tranquility’

In July 2003, when he was 62 years old, Skin decided to buy a lotus in Ecumenical Necropolis Memorial, in Santos, on the coast of São Paulo. Nineteen years later, the King of Football will be buried on the first floor of the site, approved for more than 20 years by the Guinness Bookthe book of records, as the tallest vertical cemetery in the world.

Pelé will be laid to rest on the lawn at Vila Belmiro between 10 am on Monday and 10 am on Tuesday. Afterwards, there will be a parade through the streets of Santos, passing through channel 6, where Pelé’s mother, Celeste Arantes, lives. Only after that, at 2 pm, will the burial take place.

The ceremony will be restricted to family members, under the sound of macaws and parrots singing, as 90% of the total area of ​​40,000 m² is made up of a native and preserved reserve of the Atlantic Forest.

The cemetery is surrounded by nature in the common areas, with small lakes with carps, ducks, in addition to the aviary with macaws and other native species of the Atlantic Forest. On the ground floor there is a museum of vintage cars.

The body of the King of Football will be in a mausoleum at the Memorial, where Pelé’s father, João Ramos do Nascimento, Dondinho, who died in 1996, and his brother, Jair Arantes do Nascimento, Zoca, who died in 2020, are also buried. in addition to Antonio Wilson Honório, Coutinho, strike partner in the legendary Santos, twice world champion in 1962 and 1963, who passed away in 2019.

Pelé’s relatives are on the ninth floor of the building. The initial plan was for the King to be buried in a tomb on the same floor in honor of his father Dondinho, who wore the number 9 shirt. But the family changed the plan in conversation with the administration and he will be buried in the mausoleum located on the first floor of the construction.

Even before Pelé’s death, images of a golden coffin where the King would supposedly be buried went viral on social networks. To Estadãothe advisory of the Memorial denied the existence of this tomb.

Pelé chose to be buried at the Memorial because he considered that the place does not look like a cemetery and conveys “spiritual peace and tranquility”. “The person doesn’t feel depressed, it doesn’t even look like a cemetery”, he said in an interview with Jornal A Tribunain 2003.

Internal part of the Ecumenical Necropolis Memorial, in Santos, where Pelé will be buried

The idea, after Pelé’s burial, is that the Memorial becomes a tourist attraction in Santos. The space will be open to the public for visits days after the ceremony. The administration has not yet set the dates.

Conceived by Argentine businessman Pepe Altstut, who died in 2021 and with whom Pelé was a friend, the Memorial is located in the neighborhood of Marapé. It overlooks Vila Belmiro and is less than a kilometer from the stadium where Pelé played memorable games and where the fans will say their last goodbyes.

There are 18,000 locules, a space that houses the coffins, spread over 14 floors of the cemetery, which also has a cremation service, cinerary, ossuary, mausoleum and tributum.

“We seek to involve within our structure comfort, warmth and tranquility to all who, inevitably, go through moments of loss of their family members. We work to provide moments of peace and harmony”, says Evans Edelstein, CEO of the Bom Pastor Memorial group.