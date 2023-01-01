“Pelé didn’t deserve this”; Leila Pereira is again criticized at Palmeiras and ‘curious reason’ makes fans embarrassed

Despite ending the year as Brazilian Champion, Palmeiras fans are not happy with the team’s president, Leila Pereira. This is because fans have not seen any players announced for 2023 after the departure of the best player of the season, midfielder Gustavo Scarpa, and the possibility of losing midfielder Danilo. In addition, she was heavily criticized for the way she conducted the renewal of striker Dudu.

If that wasn’t enough, Verdão fans have been picking on Leila because of the direction that Palmeiras’ social networks have been following: “What Leila’s management does with Palmeiras’ communication is a mockery. The club can’t put a note without putting her name “said a fan who was clearly dissatisfied with the president of Palestra.

An example of this was the publication of a tribute on Twitter to the death of King Pelé. According to some, if there’s something that doesn’t appear in the post, it’s exactly the best player of all time: “The one of the time is this “tribute to Pelé” in which: Pelé does not appear, the Club’s crest does not appear, Crefisa appears 7 times”criticized an internet user stating that the sponsor’s focus was greater than that of the King himself.

Palmeirenses themselves were embarrassed by the homage. According to them, there was a lack of sensitivity in honoring Pelé: “These people from Palmeiras are very bad, people. They can’t even do a good tribute to the King. Zero sensitivity. Everything is money for auntie (Leila)”, said one user. Another, again stated that the focus was on the sponsors: “That seems to be more of a tribute to the sponsors”, he concluded.