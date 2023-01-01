Pelé spoke about the black people on many occasions, but he was silenced. By Luan Araújo

Pelé, the King of Football, who left us this Thursday (29), has always been asked more than anyone else to take a stand on causes related to the interests of black people.

In a text published yesterday, shortly after his death, I explained why he did not need to be charged for this. That only his presence and his actions already represented us in a profound way.

But there were times when the citizen Édson Arantes do Nascimento spoke about matters of the black people. And at certain times, he was silenced by the ruling power.

The most famous case occurred in 1995 when Pelé, then Minister of Sports in the government of Fernando Henrique Cardoso, advocated that black people, the majority in the country, vote for black politicians so that black people could solve their problems more easily.

And he also said at the time that black people did not have the stigma of being corrupt, as white politicians did.

The oligarchic political class, at the time, strongly criticized the former player. At the time, president of the Chamber of Deputies, Luís Eduardo Magalhães, a member of the largest political oligarchy in Bahia and who died in 1998, even commented to the Folha de S.Paulo newspaper that he “was going to wage war” against Pelé’s intentions.

It is ironic that, 27 years after this attack on Pelé, Luís Eduardo’s nephew, ACM Neto, even bizarrely tried to empathize with black voters in Bahia, who this time rejected Carlism at the polls.

Days later, Pelé participated in the program “Jô Soares Onze e Meia” (SBT), where he reaffirmed his intentions:

And we had other statements by Pelé about ancestry over time. In 1988, the year of the centenary of Abolition, when he stated that the pain suffered by ancestors was also a symbol of resistance:

On the field, Pelé commented on the racist offenses he suffered on the field. In the 1963 Libertadores final, for example, Santos faced Boca Juniors in Buenos Aires in the return leg after winning the game played in Brazil by 3-2.

In the film “Pelé Eterno” (2004), the King reports that he and his companions were cursed at the top of their lungs by “Macaquitos del Brasil” after the Argentine team opened the scoring. In the second half, the answer came on the pitch, with Santos winning 2-1, with the winning goal scored by Pelé.

In an interview with Veja magazine in 2017, Pelé commented on a meeting with Nelson Mandela, then president of South Africa, where he felt touched: “When I think about Brazilian racism, I always remember the meeting with Nelson Mandela, when I he was Minister of Sports in the government of Fernando Henrique Cardoso. It was exciting. Mandela, with all that grandeur and history, was objective with me: ‘Pelé, wow… How can a country like Brazil, so beautiful, without segregationist conflicts like those in South Africa, have to live with so much hunger, with so much misery — and with racism?’. I didn’t even know what to say, I was embarrassed”, said the King at the time.

The friendship he maintained with leaders such as Mandela himself and former boxer Muhammad Ali also touched Pelé in sensitive areas. And the fact that he won the world made him create this awareness.

And perhaps Ali, unintentionally, was a very cruel ruler that Pelé had to live with in his prime. Ali was openly activist and even lost his world boxing title after refusing to go to the Vietnam War. But we always have to remember the context of the two countries. Like it or not, Ali lived in a democracy. Pelé spent most of his time as a football player in the bloody military dictatorship that Brazil suffered from for 21 years.

The curious thing is that, when the signs of political openness came, the King of Football agreed to be photographed by Ronaldo Kotscho, from PLACAR, with a shirt from the Brazilian National Team asking for direct elections for president, on a historic cover of the magazine in 1984.

Pelé was aware of the power he had for being the greatest athlete in the world and also the best known personality on the planet.

Brazil’s oligarchic power, too. And for that reason, whenever the King spoke, he always tried to minimize these positions. If only with the ball at his foot he changed the way the country saw black people, imagine if his voice resonated even more?

Pelé, by himself, was already a symbol of excellence and black power. And he was really concerned about the condition of his peers. To protect the myth of “racial democracy”, oligarchs tried to hide this side. It’s up to us to always remember him.

