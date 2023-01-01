Pelé was embalmed and will have a coffin with an open urn in Vila Belmiro

King Pelé’s body was embalmed and the wake will take place in a coffin with an open urn next Monday, starting at 10am, in Vila Belmiro.
- The procedure performed was tanatopraxy. The preparation of the body took place at the Albert Einstein Hospital itself, in the air-conditioned room.
- This will allow the wake to have a coffin with an open urn in Vila Belmiro. The body will be taken down the road, with a riot police escort.
- The departure from the hospital is scheduled for 2 am this Monday. The Ceremonial Mandu will carry out the last procedures today, at 23h.
- Thanatopraxy prepares the corpse before the funeralin order to ensure a better appearance at the wake.
- Embalming, as the procedure is popularly knownwas used by Ceremonial Mandu in other personalities, such as Gugu, Itamar Franco, Sócrates, Joelmir Beting, Arnaldo Jabor and Tarcísio Meira.
How to say goodbye to the King
Pelé’s wake will take place for the general public from 10 am next Monday, in Vila Belmiro. The burial is scheduled to take place on Tuesday, at 12 pm, in a mausoleum reserved for the family at the Ecumenical Necropolis Memorial.
- The coffin will be positioned in the center of the lawn. There will be a tent on the pitch for Pelé’s family and former teammates at Santos and another for authorities.
- The general public will have access to Vila Belmiro through gates 2 and 3, with exits to gates 7 and 8. Authorities will enter through gate 10.
- The wake will last 24 hours and will end at 10 am on Tuesday, when a new parade will begin through the city of Santos before the burial.
- The procession will pass through Canal 6, where Pelé’s mother, Dona Celeste, lives. Weather permitting, the body will be taken away by the fire department car.