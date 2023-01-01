Pelé was embalmed and will have a coffin with an open urn in Vila Belmiro

King Pelé’s body was embalmed and the wake will take place in a coffin with an open urn next Monday, starting at 10am, in Vila Belmiro.

The preparation of the body took place at the Albert Einstein Hospital itself, in the air-conditioned room. This will allow the wake to have a coffin with an open urn in Vila Belmiro . The body will be taken down the road, with a riot police escort.

Embalming, as the procedure is popularly known, was used by Ceremonial Mandu in other personalities, such as Gugu, Itamar Franco, Sócrates, Joelmir Beting, Arnaldo Jabor and Tarcísio Meira.

How to say goodbye to the King

Pelé’s wake will take place for the general public from 10 am next Monday, in Vila Belmiro. The burial is scheduled to take place on Tuesday, at 12 pm, in a mausoleum reserved for the family at the Ecumenical Necropolis Memorial.