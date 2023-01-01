Pelé’s grandchildren met the King the day before he died in hospital

Super Sports MG Writing

posted on 12/30/2022 8:53 PM



(credit: Reproduction/Instagram @ iamkelynascimento)

Octávio Felinto Neto and Gabriel Arantes do Nascimento, sons of Sandra Regina, the daughter rejected by Pelé, who died in 2006, fulfilled their mother’s dream the day before he died at Albert Einstein Hospital, in São Paulo. The two were invited by Kely and Flávia, daughters who were accompanying the ‘King of football’ during his hospitalization and met him on Wednesday (28/12).

“These moments are difficult to explain. Sometimes there is sadness and despair, other times we laugh and talk about fun memories. And what we learn most from all of this is that we have to look for each other, and hold each other very close. it’s worth it. With everyone together”, wrote Kely in the caption of the photo with her nephews who never lived with Pelé.





Sandra Regina was Pelé’s eldest daughter, the result of his relationship with maid Anísia Machado, in 1963. She was born in 1964, but was only recognized by Pelé in 1991, after a DNA test. In 1996, she began using the surname Arantes do Nascimento. Even so, the former player preferred not to have contact with his daughter.

Due to the rejection, Sandra Regina co-authored the book “The daughter that the King did not want”, written by Walter Brunelli. In it, she told the legal fight with her father until she was recognized.

Sandra was born in Guarujá on August 24, 1964 and was elected councilor of Santos in 2000 by the PDT. At the time, she approved a project for free DNA tests.

Sandra Regina died on October 17, 2006, aged 42, due to breast cancer. Her mother, Anísia Machado, died on March 14, 2014, aged 68.

Edson Arantes do Nascimento died on the afternoon of December 29th after failing to resist health problems due to multiple organ failure caused by complications from bowel cancer. The wake will begin next Monday (2/01), at 10 am, in a ceremony held at the Vila Belmiro stadium, which housed the star player for 18 years of his career on the pitch, and will last for 24 hours and will be open to the public. public.