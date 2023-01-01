Pelé’s mother still doesn’t know about her son’s death

Maria Lúcia accompanies Dona Celeste, her and Skin, closely. In an interview with ESPN, the star’s sister said that the matriarch is still unaware of her son’s death. At one hundred years old, she lacks lucidity to understand the news – which shook the world.

According to Maria, she is not conscious, reacts to the news, but does not really respond. It’s a limited interaction. “She is in her little world”, summarized her daughter to the sports news portal.

“We talked, but she doesn’t know. She’s fine, but she’s in her own little world. She doesn’t know. Or she knows. Sometimes I say: ‘Celeste, Dico is like this’. She opens her eyes and I say: ‘Let’s pray for him’. But she is not conscious,” she stated.

In addition, Maria Lúcia also revealed how the last conversation with Pelé was, days before he died. He was already aware that he was living his last days and highlighted his faith in putting his destiny in God’s hands.

“We were with him on the 21st. He already felt it himself. He was calm. We talked a little. With him, I saw what he felt. I knew he was leaving. As he is very religious, when he talked to me, he said that it was in God’s hand, “he said.

FUNERAL

Pelé’s body will only leave the hospital at dawn from Sunday to Monday, three days later. From São Paulo, it will go straight to Estádio Vila Belmiro, in Santos. The wake will begin on the morning of January 2 at 10 am. Santos’ information is that the ceremony will take at least 24 hours.

After the ceremony, on Tuesday around 10 am, there will be a parade in honor of Pelé’s mother. The motorcade will head to the opposite end of the city, where Dona Celeste lives, to create a way for her to say goodbye to her son. Recently, Pelé celebrated his mother’s 100th birthday.

Afterwards, the body returns to the Vila Belmiro region, at the Acropolis Memorial, where it will be buried. The last ceremony will be reserved for family members and close people.

Anyone who wants to say goodbye to Pelé must go to the stadium during the wake period. Entrance will be through gates 2 and 3, exiting through gates 9 and 10. Officials will have exclusive access through gate 10. The body will be positioned in the center of the lawn, as shown in linked photos on social networks.

The former player, who had been fighting bowel cancer since 2021, had been hospitalized at the Hospital Israelita Albert Einstein, in the south of the city, since November 29, when he was admitted with swelling throughout his body. There, the former athlete was identified by the clinical staff as having anasarca, a generalized swelling, in addition to an edemigenic syndrome and decompensated heart failure.

BURIAL

Pelé chose the place where he would be buried almost 20 years ago. After the wake, his body, embalmed, will remain at the Ecumenical Necrópole Memorial, in Santos, a vertical cemetery that has been in the Guinness Book of Records since 1991, as it is the highest in the world. He bought the lot on the ninth floor, overlooking the Vila Belmiro stadium.

In an interview with the newspaper A Tribuna, Pelé explained the reason for the choice, saying that he felt peace in the place, precisely because it does not look like a traditional cemetery.

“I chose it for its organization, cleanliness and structure. It is a place that transmits spiritual peace and tranquility, where the person does not feel depressed, it does not even look like a cemetery, ”he said.

The choice of floor also has meaning. Pelé’s father also played football, but with the number 9 shirt. So, he chose this location to honor his father.

“He was a center forward and wore the number nine shirt. That’s why I chose the floor with this number and where you can see the stadium. He would certainly approve of the idea”, stated the athlete of the century.

