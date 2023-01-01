PF shoots down drone on Esplanada during Lula’s inauguration – 01/01/2023 – Power

The Federal Police shot down a drone that was flying over the Esplanada dos Ministérios this Sunday (1st), the day of the inauguration ceremony of President Luiz Inácio Lula da Silva (PT).

The strong security scheme designed for the date prohibits the use of drones in the region, except those by the security forces or those authorized and registered by the transition team, with the operators accompanied.

The device dropped by the PF was not properly registered. Security agents rely on anti-drone weapons to aid in the security of tenure.

The security structure relies on the participation of bodies from the Federal District and the federal government. A security forces monitoring center operates on the Esplanada dos Ministérios throughout the event.