PHOTOS: Mansion where Bolsonaro is staying in Florida was sold by a man from Criciúm

A friend of UFC athletes such as Júnior Cigano, Cara de Sapato, Kaka, among other Brazilian celebrities who invest in luxury real estate in Florida, Marcelo Cruz, known as Kudigrilo, was the broker who sold fighter Zé Aldo the mansion where he former president Jair Bolsonaro is staying.

Criciumense Marcelo Cruz corn broker in the state of Florida with his friends and clients, world sports celebrities.

The mansion is in a luxury condominium in Orlando, in the United States. Cruz has also just negotiated another mansion for fighter Tiago Marreta and Adriano Morais, world champion for One, the UFC in Asia.

