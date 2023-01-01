Player turns off opponent’s Xbox with voice command in Call of Duty match

the streamer Jon “I Got Puppies” Schaefer achieved an unusual feat by turning off the Xbox of one of his enemies during a game of call of duty. The feat was possible thanks to an existing feature in the game and another available on the console itself. Microsoft.

The best part is that the situation was recorded live and the excerpt in which it occurs was published on the player’s own profile. The video has around 30 seconds and you can see everything that happens, including Jon’s reaction, who was incredulous with what he managed to do.