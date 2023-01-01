Player turns off opponent’s Xbox with voice command in Call of Duty match

the streamer Jon “I Got Puppies” Schaefer achieved an unusual feat by turning off the Xbox of one of his enemies during a game of call of duty. The feat was possible thanks to an existing feature in the game and another available on the console itself. Microsoft.
The best part is that the situation was recorded live and the excerpt in which it occurs was published on the player’s own profile. The video has around 30 seconds and you can see everything that happens, including Jon’s reaction, who was incredulous with what he managed to do.
On publication, the player speaks the command “Xbox Turn Off” (Xbox, Shutdown) and after a few seconds, one of your enemies appears as “disconnected” on the screen. Also, if you look closely, you can hear the echo of Jon’s voice before the disconnection message appears.
The reason this happened is that Microsoft’s console has interaction with smart devices that have assistants like Alexa and Cortana. In this sense, the user can configure the device to obey voice commands. This measure, added to the game’s proximity chat, made it possible for the feat to become reality.
It is worth mentioning that this proximity chat option can be deactivated, so you can prevent something like that from happening to you too. Now, still dealing with Xbox, you can now look back on hours played throughout the year. As for Live Gold, next month’s free games will be Iris Fall and Astronauts, in case you didn’t already know.