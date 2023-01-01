Pope Francis admits he may also resign and repeat Benedict XVI

Pope Francis has openly commented on the possibility of resigning as head of the Catholic Church, as he considers that there may come a time when it is necessary to assess his ability to carry out the functions of his office.

The Pope stated that “The door (to resignation) is open – it is a normal option. But to this day I haven’t knocked on that door. I didn’t feel the need to think about that possibility. Which is not to say that two days from now I can’t start thinking about it.” The Pope commented on this at the end of a trip he made to Canada.

The Pope has made clear his intention to remain in office, currently 85 years old, and said he will be guided by God in what concerns the resignation. “It’s not a catastrophe to change popes, it’s not a taboo,” the Pope told some journalists.

The Pope’s trip to Canada.

The Pope was in Canada in 2022, during his passage, when he made several comments about the possibility of resigning. During the trip he even apologized to native and indigenous peoples for destroying their cultures and languages.

During 2022 the Pope suffered from knee problems, which affected his mobility. In this way, during his passage through Canada, he sat in a wheelchair. In this way, he informed journalists that “I don’t think I can continue to travel at the same pace as before, at my age, with the limitations of this knee. Either I save a little to continue serving the Church, or I need to start considering leaving.”