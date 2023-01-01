Pope: Mary accompanies Benedict XVI on his passage from this world to God

In the homily of the Mass celebrated in St. Peter’s Basilica on the Solemnity of Mary Most Holy Mother of God, Francis entrusted Benedict XVI to divine maternal care, as well as all suffering people. “At the beginning of this year, we need hope!”

Bianca Fraccalvieri – Vatican News

Holy Mother of God! This acclamation echoed several times in Pope Francis’ homily at the Mass celebrated in St. Peter’s Basilica on this first day of the year 2023, Solemnity of Mary Most Holy.

Listen to the full report with the voice of Pope Francis

In addition to being an essential fact of faith, this acclamation is above all wonderful news: God has a Mother and, therefore, is forever linked to our humanity. And he loves us not only with words, but with deeds, because in Mary the Word was made flesh.

This acclamation even entered the hearts of the faithful mainly through the prayer of the Hail Mary. Every time we say “Mother of God, pray for us sinners –, the Mother of God always answers!”

She listens to our requests, blesses us with her Son in her arms. In a word, said the Pope, it gives us hope.

“And at the beginning of this year, we need hope like the earth needs rain. The year, which opens under the sign of the Mother of God and ours, tells us that the key to hope is Mary, and the antiphon of hope is the invocation holy mother of god.”

“And today, let us entrust the beloved Pope Emeritus Benedict XVI to the Blessed Mother, so that she may accompany him on his passage from this world to God.”

Francis still entrusts to Mary the children who suffer and no longer have the strength to pray, the brothers and sisters hit by war in many parts of the world, who live these days of celebration in darkness and cold, in misery and fear, submerged in violence and indifference.

“For those who have no peace, let us acclaim Mary, the woman who brought the Prince of Peace into the world.”

I, this year, where do I want to go?

So that we can welcome this gift, the Pope suggests letting ourselves be inspired by the protagonists of today’s Gospel, the shepherds of Bethlehem, highlighting two verbs: go and see.

The shepherds went in a hurry, they didn’t stay still, and so should we.

Today, at the beginning of the year, instead of thinking and waiting for things to change, it would be good to ask ourselves: “Where do I want to go this year? Whom shall I do good?”

“Many, in the Church and in society, expect the good that you, and only you, can provide, your service. And today, faced with the laziness that anesthetizes and the indifference that paralyzes, faced with the risk of limiting ourselves to sitting in front of a screen with our hands on the keyboard, pastors challenge us to go, to be moved by what happens in the world, to get their hands dirty in doing good.”

God and others

And when they arrived, the shepherds saw the boy. “It is important to see, to embrace with the gaze, to remain there, like the shepherds, before the Child in the Mother’s arms.”

“At the beginning of the year, among so many novelties that we wanted to try and the countless things that we wanted to do, let us include dedicating time to to seethat is, to open your eyes and keep them open to what counts: God and others.”

For Francisco, a good exercise at the beginning of the year is to dedicate time to see and listen to those who are by our side, starting with the wife, husband and children, asking how they feel inside and not just about day-to-day tasks.

“Go and see. Today the Lord has come among us and holy mother of god place Him before our eyes. Let’s rediscover impetus to go and in the wonder of seeingthe secrets to making it truly new this year.”

The Pope concluded by inviting the assembly to repeat with him three times the invocation “Holy Mother of God”.