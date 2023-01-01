President of La Liga responds Vini Jr. about racism in spain

President of La Liga, Javier Tebas replied Vinicius Junior. After suffering racist insults in a Real Madrid game yesterday, the Brazilian said that the Spanish league “continues to do nothing”.

La Liga has been fighting racism for years. Vini Jr., it is very regrettable and unfair and it is not true to publish that the league does nothing against racism. Get better informed. We are at your disposal so that, ALL TOGETHER, we walk in the same direction.”

Vinicius Júnior suffered racism in yesterday’s game (30) of Real Madrid. “Racist people keep going to stadiums and watching the biggest club in the world up close, and La Liga still does nothing?”

“I will carry on with my head held high and celebrating my victories and those of Madrid. In the end, it’s my fault”, he continued.

Vini Jr. was called a monkey by Valladolid fans yesterday, in Real’s 2-0 victory in the Spanish Championship

The Brazilian striker suffered racism on other occasions in 2022 as in the derby against Atlético de Madrid in September

as in the derby against Atlético de Madrid in September Vini Júnior has also been criticized for dancing after scoring his goals for the merengue club

La Liga issues note

Complaint by Vini Júnior reverberates. The president of the Spanish league hit back at the Brazilian directing the tweet to a note. In the content, the championship says that it had already opened an investigation against Valladolid fans before Vini Júnior went public.

Liga lists actions taken in previous cases to defend itself. In the note, La Liga also lists cases of racism and says the legal status of each episode.