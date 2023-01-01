PSG loses to Lens and sees the French advantage diminish

Lens beat Paris Saint-Germain 3-1 this afternoon (1st), at the Félix-Bollaert stadium. The goals of the match were scored by Frankowski, Openda and Claude-Maurice, for the Lensois. Ekitiké pulled one back for the Parisians.

PSG did not count on Neymar (expelled in the previous game) and Messi (spared);

The match was worth the 17th round of the French Championship;

Lens is second in Ligue 1 with 40 points. PSG is still at the top with 44;

With the defeat, PSG lost their 38-game unbeaten run in France;

How was the game

Lens was more effective in their attacks and knew how to manage their advantage;

PSG struggled to build their plays and suffered from opposing counterattacks;

Needing to score, PSG started to press harder and keep the ball in their offensive field. Unsuccessfully;

Lens also relied on Samba’s good performance, which stopped the Parisian attacks;

Homage to the King

As in other world football matches, before the ball rolled, there was a minute of applause in honor of King Pelé, with players from both teams gathered in the center of the lawn.

PSG players pay tribute to Pele before the match against Lens Image: REUTERS/Pascal Rossignol

Goals and key shots

1 x 0. Sotoca drove down the right, lifted the ball in the area and Haidara scored for the middle. Donnarumma left the goal, spread it badly and, on the rebound, Frankowski appeared to fill the net.

1 x 1. PSG responded immediately. A few minutes later, Mukielé avoided the ball leaving the second post and Ekitiké, inside the small area, took the ball from the hands of goalkeeper Samba and put it into the goal.

Almost the turn. Lens’ defense left Mbappé with space and the number 7 finished well from outside the area. Even with the ball bouncing shortly before, Samba managed to make a good defense to avoid the goal. on the rebound, Ekitiké ended up hitting the net from the outside.

2 x 1. Counterattack goal. Fofana made a great deep pass to Openda, who put speed on. He entered the area, left Marquinhos on the ground and knocked Donnarumma out to fill the net.

3 x 1. Just after the break, Lens managed to extend their lead even further. The team increased the marking and forced Fabián Ruiz to steal the ball at the entrance to the area. Inside it, Openda backheeled to Claude-Maurice to finish with no chance for Donnarumma.

Samba performed a miracle! The ball was lifted in the area, there was a deflection to the middle and Sarabia tested with the goal practically open. The goalkeeper managed to recover and made a defense to avoid PSG’s second goal.

DATASHEET:

LENS 3 x 1 PSG

Competition: 17th round of the French Championship

Date and time: January 1, 2022, at 4:45 pm (Brasília time)

Place: Stadium Felix-Bollaert, in Lens (France)

Yellow cards: Abdul Samed (LEN), Gradit (LEN), Hakimi (PSG) and Gharbi (PSG)

Goals: Frankowski (5′ 1ºT – LEN), Ekitike (8′ 1thT – PSG), Openda (28′ 1ºT – LEN) and Claude-Maurice (3′ 2thT – LEN)

LENS: Samba; Gradit, Danso and Medina; Haidara, Abdul Samed, Fofana (Poreba) and Frankowski; Claude-Maurice (Onana), Sotoca and Openda (Wesley Said). Technician: Franc Haise

PSG: Donnarumma; Hakimi, Sergio Ramos, Marquinhos and Mukiele; Danilo Pereira (Sarabia), Fabián (Vitinha), Verratti and Soler (Gharbi); Mbappé and Ekitiké (Zaïre-Emery). Technician: Christophe Galtier