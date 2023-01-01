‘Puss in Boots 2’ is showing at Cinemark in Mogi das Cruzes; see more movies

The Cinemark at Mogi Shopping, in Mogi das Cruzes, has several options for those who are thinking of watching a movie in the coming days.

The highlight is the animation ‘Puss in Boots 2 – The Last Order’, which was recently released in theaters.

In the film, Puss in Boots discovers that his passion for adventure has taken its toll: he has already spent eight of his nine lives. He then sets out on an epic quest to find the mythical Last Wish and restore his nine lives.

The following films are also showing at Cinemark de Mogi das Cruzes: ‘The Twilight Saga: Breaking Dawn – Part 2’, ‘Terrifier 2’, ‘Avatar: O Caminho da Água’, ‘Mundo Estranho’ and ‘Pantera Negra 2’ ‘. Check out the synopses below:

The Twilight Saga: Breaking Dawn Part 2

After giving birth to Renesmee (Mackenzie Foy), Bella Swan (Kristen Stewart) awakens as a vampire. She now needs to learn to deal with her new powers, as well as absorb the idea that Jake (Taylor Lautner), her best friend, imprinted on her daughter. Due to the link between them, Jake starts to follow Renesmee’s rapid development very carefully, which makes her get closer and closer to the Cullens. At the same time, Aro (Michael Sheen) is informed by Irina (Maggie Grace) of the existence of Renesmee and of her rare powers. Believing her to be a potential threat to the Volturi’s future, he proceeds to devise a plan to attack the Cullens and eliminate the girl once and for all. Indicative rating 12 years old, contains violence and sexual content.

terrifier 2

After a sinister entity resurrects him, Art the Clown is back in Miles County, where he seeks to hunt down a teenage girl and her little brother during Halloween. Indicative rating 18 years old, contains drugs, sexual content and extreme violence.

Avatar: The Way of Water

A decade after the events of the first film, Avatar 2: The Way to Water begins to tell the story of the Sully family: Jake, Neytiri and their children. The plot presents the dangers that await them, the efforts they make to stay safe, the battles they face to survive and the tragedies they endure. Indicative rating 14 years old, contains violence.

Strange world

Weird World, the original action-packed adventure from Walt Disney Animation Studios, features a legendary family of explorers, the Clades, as they attempt to navigate a treacherous uncharted land alongside an eclectic crew that includes a mischievous blob, a dog three-legged and a bunch of hungry creatures. Free Rating contains fantasy violence.

black panther 2

After T’Challa’s death, Wakanda is left without a Black Panther. As world powers clamor to gain access to Vibranium, a new enemy breaches Wakanda’s borders. Queen Romonda must choose between joining forces with this new threat or potentially putting her people at risk. Meanwhile, Shuri, Okoye, Nakia, M’Baku and a few unexpected heroes must overcome the pain of losing one of the world’s greatest superheroes and face this powerful adversary and take their places among the legendary heroes of Wakanda. Indicative rating 12 years old, contains violence.

sessions and tickets

Session times and ticket availability can be consulted at Cinemark Mogi das Cruzes website

Mogi Shopping is located at Avenida Vereador Narciso Yague Guimarães, nº 1001, in Jardim Armênia, in Mogi das Cruzes. Opening hours are from 10am to 10pm. For more information, call (11) 4798-8800.

