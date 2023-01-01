Ratzinger emptied the progressive church – 01/01/2023 – Frederico Vasconcelos

The then Cardinal Joseph Ratzinger, Pope Emeritus Benedict XVI who died this Saturday (31), played an influential role in the dismantling of the progressive church in Brazil during the pontificate of Karol Józef Wojtyła, Pope John Paul II.

The emptying took place through the division of archdioceses and censorship.

The “obsequious silence” was imposed, the prohibition of speaking in public and publishing their ideas.

It was “silent suffering”, in the words of historian priest José Oscar Beozzo.

The archdiocese of São Paulo was sliced ​​up, to empty the leadership of Dom Paulo Evaristo Arns.

In the division of the archdiocese of São Paulo, Dom Paulo was not consulted about the new subordinates. Bishops wrote to the Pope, saying they were “appalled”, considering the decision “brazen, disrespectful and humiliating”, “preconceived, unfair and premature”.

Dom Hélder Câmara’s work was dismantled. The Theological Institute of Recife (Iter) and the Regional Seminary of the Northeast were closed. The Justice and Peace Commission was dissolved.

Dom Pedro Casaldáliga, bishop of São Félix do Araguaia (MT), was also punished with “obsequious silence”, among other reasons, for having celebrated masses “for the black cause and the indigenous cause”.

“Canonical penalties”, intended to silence significant figures of Liberation Theology, were applied to the brothers Leonardo Boff and Clodovis Boff.

Many former priests were banned from teaching theology. The bishops who did not submit to the Vatican’s hard line were replaced by others, contrary to the spirit of the Medellin Conference (1968) – in which Latin American bishops declared the “preferential option for the poor”.

Hardline in the Curia

In April 2005, I spoke by telephone with Dom Paulo Evaristo Arns and Dom Pedro Casaldáliga and with former advisers of Dom Hélder [que entrevistei no final dos anos 1960].

I asked Dom Paulo to comment on how “he faced the hard line of the military regime and the hard line of the Roman Curia”.

He replied:

“Among the military, the hard line was, in fact, a hard line in the full sense, while among the cardinals the hard line is never in the full sense, because they hear a lot of the part of the faithful who complain when there is too much hard line. “

Dom Hélder suffered in silence, revealed the Benedictine Marcelo Barros, his secretary for ecumenical affairs between 1967 and 1976.

“He was already at an advanced age and his reaction was to get sick,” said Barros. “The veins in his legs burst,” he said.

“By training, when it came to church matters, he did not protest. He was aware that if he reacted against orders from Rome, those still attached to him would suffer.”

The Spaniard Casaldáliga suffered from Parkinson’s disease, a disease that afflicted John Paul II. Hypertensive, he had survived several operations and 18 bouts of malaria.

He said he was an “old horse, a little tired”… But he maintained good humor and vigorous criticism.

“During the pontificate of John Paul II, the Curia was tough. At times, with all due respect, I think it was even unfair to liberation theologians,” he said.

He said that, in the 1980s, he paid a visit to John Paul II in the Vatican after having written a long letter to the pope.

“He had a gesture. At a certain moment, he opened his arms, as if he wanted to show the disarm, and said, in Portuguese: “‘It’s so you can see that I’m not a beast'”.

I have two memories of the conversation with Dom Paulo.

1. He always asked the journalist’s opinion before answering the questions, whether or not he agreed with the interlocutor.

2. Ratzinger was a strong name to succeed John Paul II. I asked about the possibility of electing a Latin American pope. Dom Paulo replied:

“[A hipótese] it is very small, because we are on the edge of the world, for now. The history of the world develops in Europe, Asia and North America. It is difficult, then, to leave a pope from here.”

And he added: “It could happen, because the Holy Spirit never asked us… He acts as he wants”.

Dom Paulo, who knows, foresaw the election of Pope Francis.