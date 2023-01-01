Redmi 12C arrives with Helio G85 and 6.71-inch screen – Tudo em Tecnologia

Xiaomi has introduced a new entry-level smartphone to the market, the Redmi 12C. It features a 6.71-inch touchscreen with HD+ resolution and a notch for the 5MP front camera. At the rear, there is a 50MP main lens and an undisclosed auxiliary sensor.

In hardware, the Redmi 12C features a MediaTek Helio G85 processor alongside 6GB of LPDDR4X RAM memory and 128GB of built-in storage. The model still comes out of the box with the MIUI 13 interface based on Android 12. In addition, it has protection against splashing water.

To keep the functions running, Xiaomi has added a massive 5,000mAh battery that supports slower charging via microUSB. The smartphone even has a P2 input for wired headphones. Furthermore, it includes dedicated microSD card support and 4G mobile network support.

Main specs:

Screen: 6.71-inch HD+ touchscreen LCD

6.71-inch HD+ touchscreen LCD Processor: MediaTek Helio G85

MediaTek Helio G85 RAM: 6GB

6GB Native Storage: 128GB

128GB Back camera: 50MP + auxiliary

50MP + auxiliary Frontal camera: 5MP

5MP Drums: 5,000 mAh

5,000 mAh System: Android 12 under the MIUI 13 interface.

Android 12 under the MIUI 13 interface. Others: P2 input for headphones, support for 4G networks.

The Redmi 12C will be available in China from January 1st through Xiaomi’s official Chinese website. Although its availability in other markets is still unknown, it is known that it will cost from CNY 699 (about R$ 535).