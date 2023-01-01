Reinforcement for Rogério Ceni, star of the Argentina national team, is close to São Paulo

Player is close to closing with São Paulo

December 31, 2022 · 08:52 am

Dreaming of success in 2023, Rogério Ceni is close to having another reinforcement in his squad, this time a player who shone in the United States, and now can play for a team in Brazil.

Defender Alan Franco, 26 years old, was revealed by Independiente, and had great prominence in Argentina, which could lead to a sale to Rogério Ceni’s São Paulo. However, the athlete is still negotiating with São Paulo, the player’s manager tries to take him to the São Paulo club.

More news from São Paulo:

Craque do Grêmio received an offer he couldn’t refuse and should leave the team

Grêmio prepares for the first major challenge of 2023

Despite the chance of purchase, the amount requested by Atlanta United was not revealed. The player may arrive at the São Paulo team in the coming weeks, if the São Paulo board understands that the player would be a good reinforcement.

After prominence in the United States, Alan Franco is looking for a transfer within the Brazilian market, and São Paulo sees a good business opportunity in the experienced defender. The player would definitely arrive for the São Paulo team, however, Tricolor is analyzing other options in the transfer market.

Reinforced team

Tricolor has already been on the market and strengthened with the arrival of striker Pedrinho, who was at Lokomotiv Moscow, Rafael, a goalkeeper who played for Atlético Mineiro last season, and Wellington Rato, an Atlético Goianiense midfielder. However, the cast of the São Paulo tricolor will still undergo changes and new reinforcements will arrive throughout the transfer window.