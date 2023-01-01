Reinforcement of R$ 12 million and Blanco live the last day of contract with Atltico

photo: Montage with images by Bruno Cantini/Atltico Lucas Hernández and Gustavo Blanco will no longer be Atletico players from January 1, 2023

Two figures with curious histories, albeit for different reasons, live their last day of contract with Atltico this Saturday, December 31, 2022. They are: the Uruguayan left-back Lucas Hernández, who cost R$ 12 million and little was taken advantage of, and defensive midfielder Gustavo Blanco, who had a promising career marred by serious injuries.

The Uruguayan, however, did little good with the black and white shirt. There were only seven games between 2019 and 2020, with lackluster performances and far from the expectations of the fans. Without space, Lucas was loaned to Cuiab in 2019 and 2020 and to Sport in 2022.

In December 2019, Sette Cmara admitted to being disappointed with Lucas Hernndez. “With regard to Lucas, I confess that I was disappointed. We have to believe that he was evaluated by the director of football and will perform. He was a starter for two years at Pearol, a well-known club, which was coming to South American competitions, and the we needed to have another left-back to face Fbio Santos. Unfortunately, the player did not manage to adapt well, but that does not mean that it was an investment thrown in the trash”, he said in an extinct interview mass radio.

Gustavo Blanco

After a good spell at Amrica, defensive midfielder Gustavo Blanco was announced as a reinforcement for Atltico in the middle of the 2017 season. That year, he played eight games for Galo and left good impressions.

The best was yet to come. Blanco started 2018 at a high level in the black and white shirt, contributing a goal and five assists in 28 appearances. That season, Atlético came to lead the Brazilian Championship for a certain period.

Despite this, in July, the player suffered the first major blow of his career, with a rupture of the anterior cruciate ligament in his left knee. After a long period of recovery, Blanco did not even return to defend Atltico.

More than a year after the second injury, in March 2020, Gustavo Blanco returned to training with the ball at Atlético. In May, a third blow: a bruised hip, which definitely took him out of Galo’s plans. At the end of that season, he was loaned to Gois, where he made five appearances.