Relive the Amazing Finds of the James Webb Space Telescope

Have you heard of the telescope James Webb from NASA? This telescope celebrated its one year anniversary last Christmas and, through it, it is possible to see the Universe in a way never seen before. The accessory took exactly 30 years to develop and build, and it cost NASA exactly $10 billion.

A curiosity about this device is that it is an infrared telescope, which makes it possible to see things that are not possible with the naked eye. In celebration of its anniversary, we’re going to remember some fantastic finds from this telescope. Check out the images below!

see what the telescope James Webb managed to capture during his first year of life.

This galaxy lies about 32 million light years from our planet Earth. It is located in the constellation of Pisces. and is also known for the spiral shape of its arms and structure. The galaxy is also called M74.

This nebula is 1,350 light years from our planet Earth. It is located in a well-known region, the Orion region. In it, several nebulae like the one in the image can be found.

This galaxy was first discovered in the 1940s by Swiss astronomer Fritz Zwicky. If you pay attention, its structure resembles the shape of a car wheel, due to a collision with another galaxy.

This nebula is also known as “cosmic cliffs”. It is located in the gaseous cavity of another nebula where stars form, known as Carina. The total distance of this nebula is about 15 light years.

Surely you have heard about the planet Neptune, the eighth planet in our Solar System. In the image, it is possible to visualize the white dots around it, its moons and, above, is the “pointed star”.