Retired, Pelé almost played in the World Cup at the age of 45; know history – 12/30/2022

One of the few records that Pelé does not have is that of the player who participated in the most editions of the World Cup. From 1958 to 1970, Rei do Futebol played four times in the tournament and won three cups. But did you know that he could have competed again, even retired, at the age of 45? Below, learn more about this story and why Edson Arantes do Nascimento was not in Mexico for the 1986 World Cup.

Retired for nine years at the time, Pelé was in Recife when he gave an impactful interview on Brazilian football. Shortly before the 1986 edition, he offered to join the squad of the Brazilian national team in search, at that moment, of the fourth championship.

– What could Pelé gain more by returning? Nothing, right?! We don’t have a team, we don’t have a team playing football that we thought was ideal. A week ago, when the proposal was made, I would have, I don’t know, 25 days to train. I think it would help Brazil – assessed the King of Football.

Pelé’s last official match for the Brazilian national team took place in 1971, against Germany. Even at the age of 33, the King said, in an interview given to UOL, in 2013, that he did not play in the tournament because he was “dissatisfied with the situation of the dictatorship in the country”.

Telê Santana did not respond to the request due to the former athlete’s lack of pace and physical condition. Even as a veteran, Pelé understood that his entry into Amarelinha could be the solution to problems experienced on the eve of the call-up; the coach lost a range of options for the tournament due to injury and disciplinary cuts, in the case of Renato Gaúcho.

However, the King knew that it could be a bad decision in case of failure in the competition. Without Pelé, Brazil was eliminated in the quarterfinals, against France, in a penalty shootout.

Pelé died last Thursday at the Albert Einstein Hospital at the age of 82. The national and world idol had been hospitalized for about a month, fighting colon cancer. He leaves six living children, his wife Márcia Aoki and mother Celeste, who turned 100 in 2022.