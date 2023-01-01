Review | Resident Evil – The Series – Season 1

It seems that returning to Raccoon City has become a recurring event in poor taste. Although the successful franchise starring Milla Jovovich ended in 2016, not much time was given for the body to cool down since, all it took was a new chapter of the game resident Evil burst in 2017 so that a reboot cinematic was announced in 2018, promising more fidelity to its source material. The following year, Netflix also confirmed to be developing a project inspired by CAPCOM games, being a series live action, and then another, in animation format, taking place after the fourth volume of games. What sums up all these productions, arriving with minimal differences, is the ability to insist so much to conceive something of low quality, relying on the popularity of a product.

When they announce that the adaptation will be inspired, this obviously indicates that they will not faithfully follow the story, but that they will use a base to move the wheel, and in that, be able to insert the characters known by the fans. That’s what the saga with Jovovich worked on, by featuring an independent protagonist fighting the Umbrella Corporation, alongside allies from the games, as well as others created for the movies. if Resident Evil: Welcome to Raccoon City and Resident Evil: Into the Absolute Dark didn’t please, even if they brought a range of characters more focused on games, what’s the problem with these adaptations always falling into the same infamous point?

Unlike Paul WS Anderson’s films, which the more they were criticized, the more they made money, the feature film starring Kaya Scodelario did not experience the same success, but here we are in front of another attraction, in this first series live action from Netflix inspired by the popular video game, and again, with the same distancing from the characters and developments in the history of the games, opting for an independent argument that can insert elements from the games slowly. In this envelope, it is possible to visualize the creative logic that the series departs from, as a way of creating an alternative universe of its own and that interacts with the source material within its criteria. The danger is to produce something lacking in quality, with several problems ranging from the characters to the way they converge to shameful absurdities.

Best known for writing a few episodes from the fourth to final season of SupernaturalAndrew Dabb was the creator and showrunner chosen by Netflix to bring this endeavor to life. Dividing the narrative into two main timelines, in 2022, we follow the adolescence of Jade and Billie Wesker, daughters of Umbrella scientist Albert Wesker (Lance Reddick), and how the big company was responsible for the decimation of society, transforming it into thirsty undead. All this so that we understand what leads Jade’s (Ella Balinska) fight for survival in 2036, at least, is what we idealize in theory, since the debut season of Resident Evil: The Series more walks in circles, creating gaps by not being willing to offer answers.

Thus, the conclusion reflects that, in this direction, the show sacrificed the possibility of expanding its own mythology in a creative way in favor of creating narrative hooks that held the audience, by having the artifice of playing with information in the way it wanted. An example of this is the reason for the separation of the sisters that culminates in the war footing in the current line being an unknown, and the plot ends showing that more things have happened to the center of this feud, so, while alternating between past and present, the answer will be given in a possible second or third season, for having the chance to play with the suspense. The problem is how the script works this dynamic in a ridiculous way.

In addition to the pre- and post-apocalyptic phases, this division defines the blocks with which the plot works to build themes, with the year 2022 serving for a greater dedication to science fiction and appearances of game characters (as pointed out in the episode final) as the year 2036 indicates wanting to work more loosely in terms of connections with characters, concentrating the scope of action with rights to monsters familiar to fans and new ones, as far as the concept allows. It is difficult to see how these narrative separations do not communicate, suffering from the poor construction of characters, tone, mystery and lack of maturity to generate conflicts, because, from adolescence to adulthood, the characters seem childish.

Right in the pilot, this affective regency of the series, much for the proposed ideas of the script, is evident when the battle of adult Jade to find a “cure” for the chaos caused by Umbrella, we leave for the block of her adolescence. The goal, of course, is to understand how she got to that point; alone, fighting, but, not being enough the boring and discordant way with the script transits through these phases, the adolescent line was clearly inspired by any coming of age teen in order to shape what the Wesker sisters uncover about big pharma. But before the bias of maturity was just a narrative choice to characterize the approach, however, this motto, in fact, makes up the construction of the characters. And how Dabb reconciles this, by making the T-Virus a determinant of not just genetic mutation, but individual transformation, is the turning point that exposes the twins’ dilemmas.

Certainly, this would be very welcome if they were discussing moral issues, a complex part of the sisters’ nature, but it boils down to dealing with the hollow conflict of their disagreements, using the biological component in a position of “overcoming anxiety, of how one of them saw himself” to melodramatic effects. Like everything that creates a trend, it seems that it has become commonplace to insert mental health topics as a mere conflicting artifice of the contemporary generation, so that, mentioning a panic attack here and there, configures the necessary elements for the impact of the monologue of “I’m better now” for the sisters’ quarrel. So, from the discussion of how man himself brings about his destruction, Umbrella’s creation of a biological weapon being the pivot of the extermination of civilization, the scope if Dabb prefers to concentrate less adult nuances in this dramatic prism of the Weskers.

Such a mechanism was designed as a substance basis for the creation of the T-Virus, which aimed to be used for the treatment of chronic diseases, but it lacks more ambition, more sense, more attributes that impact the conception of the world created and controlled by Umbrella, but the The series settles into paving this through the methodical teenage stuff that investigates, does dumb shit, and conveniently all adds to the show’s tension. And yet, the villain of the plot, Evelyn (Paola Núñez), does not do much beyond the caricatured corporate profile, when not even what she is fighting to maintain the appearance of the company she inherited shows any, and neither has a projection how your political image works as president of Umbrella; it’s all very shallow, specific and staged within a basic parameter. However, the hidden personality has fun in interactions with Albert, the said antagonist of the game saga and here he assumes a subversion of the role that we already know, and will probably be seen in future seasons.

Regarding the current timeline, in 2036, the effort to create a visual identity for the action scenes, with a production design with low lighting, hot lights, claustrophobic scenario loses strength because it unfolds alternately with the block teen, which apparently has the answers to the conflicts of the present line. Like this frantic, zombie-choked action sequencing (not to the same degree as the set piece by Anderson) and monsters cannot sustain itself, the script returns to the weak exercise of creating stupid situations for melodramatic results, and in the last episodes, it only gets worse with so much absurdity in an attempt to generate cliffhangerswhen not even the urgency of a climax can be felt given the level so low that the script descends.

Lickers, Dr. Salvador, framing and first-person camera movements are some of the elements and easter eggs spread that could toast how the series builds its mythology and nods to the world of the famous game, but it’s amazing how bad the premise manages to be, with a truncated story and smug narrative, leaning on the illusion that the show is complex and shocking in the “revelations”. It could have any other name for a post-apocalyptic series lost in its inhumanity, but as usual in an adaptation of resident Evilthis is your series live action.

Resident Evil: The Series – Season 1 (Resident Evil – US, Germany, South Africa – 2022)

Creation: Andrew Dabb

Direction: Rachel Goldberg, Bronwen Hughes, Rob Seidenglanz, Batan Silva

Script: Andrew Dabb, Mary Leah Sutton, Shane Tortolani, Garett Pereda, Kerry Williamson, Lindsey Villarreal, Jeff Howard, Tara Knight

Cast: Ella Balinska, Tamara Smart, Siena Agudong, Paola Núñez, Lance Reddick, Connor Gosatti, Anthony Oseyemi, Ahad Raza Mir, Adeline Rudolph

Duration: 61 to 48 min. each (8 episodes)