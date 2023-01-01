Review | The Nanny (2022)

Strong name among the most praised horror films of this year, it didn’t take long after the premiere of nanny at the Sundance Film Festival for Nikyatu Jusu to draw attention. in front of your debut as a director and screenwriter on a feature film, the reception was so warm that the filmmaker is set to direct two more films of the genre. But in terms of her first work, The baby sitter relates to the expansion of the subcategory of racial terror, a topic very well addressed in Run!followed by the revisitation of the categorical candymanbeyond We, black box, bad hair, antebellum. Revealing the horrors of structural racism, Jusu makes his debut a dense psychological terror that follows the routine of a Senegalese mother who seeks to fulfill the American dream alongside her son.

The way in which Jusu inserts the language of psychological terror into nanny talks a lot with the raw way the script is handled. When we see that after a long time Aisha (Anna Diop) got a job, we understand the initial scene that presented the character lying on a bed, having her rest threatened by the water that approaches around her and also by the presence of a spider that almost enters in your mouth. In this case, these become small indications of the symbolisms and metaphors of African folklore used to represent the story of Aisha, the first, Mami Wata (Mother Water), a water deity seen in the form of a mermaid, being a symbol of protection and fertility. , and the second, Anansi, the treacherous hybrid figure in the form of man and spider.

Even bringing this symbology as a mirror of Aisha’s trajectory, a conception that starts from psychological terror, there is much more drama and melancholy involved every time we are faced with the hallucinations and supernatural hints of the plot than demonstrations of terror, in fact, and in that , Jusu has merit in illustrating how her protagonist is increasingly suffocated and disillusioned in pursuit of the American dream. However, there is a certain strangeness in this composition that does not seem purposeful, but behind all the technical construction that cradles the symbolic lining, a structure was lacking to be followed, even if in a protocol way. The feeling is that during the montage, the moments in which the hallucinations would be inserted were selected, since the script offers expository excerpts with explanations — such as the sudden lines of grandmother Kathleen (Leslie Uggams), mainly in the final act —, but which never succeed. express coherence when they happen in an anticlimactic way, such as when taking a dip in a swimming pool, Aisha becomes lost in daydreams. It is even a sample of the obvious, but it does not reach the imagined impact.

Although Jusu has not handled African folklore as well as it would be approached without sounding brusque, his script speaks with a maturity and awareness of the story he is telling, all of which is well defined in Aisha, in a potent and absorbed performance by Diop. Having emigrated a year ago from Senegal to New York, Aisha tries to save money with her job as a nanny to pay for her son’s trip, but during the effort, she is one of the professionals treated with the insensitivity and disdain of white bosses, and since Amy’s (Michelle Monaghan) pretending embrace, Aisha knew very well who she was dealing with, and the sequence in which she demands her rights or when she refuses to be exploited by Amy’s unresolved marital issues and her adulterous husband is great.

And while hitting the development for the climax of the discussion, Jusu oscillates in the ironic contrast between Amy and Aisha: as he exercises the role of nanny to pay for his son’s trip, it is with little Rose (Rose Decker) that Aisha creates a bond, which serves as a stimulus for the rupture of Amy’s false friendship and satisfaction with Aisha. It is at this moment that the text of the film points out that the reflections are not limited only to abusive labor relations, but how Amy transfers to Aisha any and all roles that she should be playing, as a mother, in dealing with the fragile marriage, by appealing to sisterhood when you don’t feel recognized at work. In this space, the script seeks to apply filmic inspirations of supernatural suspense, alluding to Aisha’s guilt in not offering the motherhood she wants to her son, but again, the examples of paranormal activities do not reconcile within the plot.

Behind the aesthetic beauty, and how from simple examples Jusu induces spontaneous and engaging moments — like the dinner scene between Aisha and Malik — there is a feeling of incompleteness in nanny, since it would be interesting to see the film invest more in the atmosphere than reproduce references of the genre in visually attractive scenes. There is no lack of evidence that Jusu’s debut film is technically impeccable, with highly inspired scenes in which Rina Yang’s cinematography and the music composed by Bartek Gliniak and Tanerélle complement each other with grace, however, even with a debut powerful, The baby sitter it could be more effective if it weren’t organized to tell a moving and impactful story in too much style and too little substance.

The Nanny (Nanny – USA, 2022)

Direction: Nikyatu Jusu

Script: Nikyatu Jusu

Cast: Anna Diop, Michelle Monaghan, Sinqua Walls, Morgan Spector, Rose Decker, Leslie Uggams, Olamide Candide-Johnson, Jahleel Kamara

Duration: 99 min.