River Plate crack says goodbye to the cast and may be on his way to Flamengo for fortune

December 31, 2022 · 12:00 pm

O Flamengo eagerly awaits the presentation of Vitor Pereira as your new coach, and discusses ways to plan 2023. The rubro-negro will compete in 7 competitions in all and deals with Interclub World Cup as their top priority for next season. The crowd is still waiting for market movements.

With an eye on the football market, the Flamengo looking for reinforcements for the difficult and long season in 2023. In this sense, one of the players offered to the Flamengowhich even had the endorsement of Victor Pereira, said goodbye to River Plate, from Argentina. “Don’t try to understand! I was always happy at River. No matter what they say, I can only thank everyone at River. Here you have a fan for life! Thank you and happy new year everyone!” Quintero on your social network.

It is worth remembering that even if you do not renew with the riverthe player belongs to Shenzen FC, from China. However, the Colombian does not intend to return to the Asian country and welcomes a trip to Brazil. The Colombian midfielder is in contact with the Flamengobut there are also surveys by teams from Major League Soccerfrom United States. Quintero have 32 games and four goals for the Colombian national team, for which he played in the 2014 and 2018 World Cups.

Must come with high salary

In a video published on his YouTube channel, the journalist Mauro Cezar evaluated the midfielder Juan Quintero, that was in River Plate, from Argentina. He made it clear that the player must come to the mengão getting a high salary. The idea is for the Colombian to be a piece to replace socks Arrascaeta and Everton Ribeiro.