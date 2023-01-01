Russia bombs Ukraine on New Year’s Eve

Shortly before, in his year-end speech, the Ukrainian president, Volodymir Zelensky, assured that his country will fight until “victory”.

Sergei Guneyev/Sputnik/ AFP

In his New Year message, Vladimir Putin said that “moral and historical justice” is on Russia’s side.



The Russian army again attacked several cities in Ukraine this Saturday, the 31st, just a few hours away from celebrating the new year, especially the capital, Kiev, where after midnight several explosions were also recorded. Half an hour after 2023 began, several detonations shook two districts of the Ukrainian capital, Mayor Vitali Klitschko reported on the Telegram network, adding that at the moment there was no information on casualties. Shortly before, in his year-end speech, the Ukrainian president, Volodymyr Zelenskyassured that his country will fight until “victory”.

“We will fight and we will continue to fight. To make this word come true: victory”, declared Zelensky in his end-of-year message. On the same day, the Russian president, Vladimir Putinsaid that “moral and historical justice” is on the side of Russia. Almost parallel to this speech, AFP journalists heard at least 11 explosions in Kiev, as the city prepared to celebrate the New Year despite more than ten months of war.

According to the mayor of the capital, at least one person died and 22 were injured in the bombings. The façade of the Alfavito hotel, in the center of the city, was destroyed, leaving rubble in the street, according to AFP journalists. Nearby sidewalks were covered in glass from broken windows, including those at the National Palace of Arts. Filmmaker Yaroslav Mutenko, 23, who lives in the neighborhood, said he was taking a shower to go to a New Year’s party when he heard the explosion. The last Russian bombing didn’t take away his desire to go.

“Our enemies, the Russians, can destroy our calm, but they cannot destroy our spirit. This year it is important to have people around”, said Mutenko. After Saturday’s bombings, Zelensky said that “Ukraine will not forgive” Russia and said that “those who ordered these attacks, those who carried them out, will not be pardoned.” Ukrainian authorities also reported destruction and fires in Mykolaiv in the south, where at least six people were injured.

In Khmelnitsky, in the west, there were four wounded. According to the Ukrainian Chief of General Staff, Valerii Zaluzhnyi, Russian forces fired 20 cruise missiles, including from bombers in the Caspian Sea – 12 of them were shot down by anti-aircraft defense. After suffering several military setbacks on the ground, Russia opted, since October, to bomb Ukrainian infrastructure, leaving millions of people without electricity or running water in the middle of winter.

“Today we are fighting for this, protecting our people in our own historical territories, in the new constituent entities of the Russian Federation,” he added. Russia assured in September that it had annexed four Ukrainian territories that it now controls at least partially, following the pattern of annexing the Crimean peninsula in March 2014.

The Russian president also criticized the “real sanctions war that has been declared against us” by Westerners. “Those who launched it expected the total destruction of our industry, our finances and our transportation. That didn’t happen,” he stated. Putin accused the United States and Europe of “cynically using Ukraine and its people to weaken and divide Russia”.

“The West lied about peace and prepared for aggression. And today it is not ashamed to admit it, in broad daylight,” declared the Russian head of state. Putin decorated the commander of Russian forces in Ukraine, Sergei Surovikin, and toasted with champagne with soldiers in uniform, according to images shown on public television. Shortly before Putin’s speech, his defense minister, Sergei Shoigu, promised his soldiers an “inevitable” victory in Ukraine.

The Russian Ministry of Defense announced on Saturday the seizure of the small village of Dorojnianka, in the Zaporizhzhia region of southern Ukraine, one of the few claimed achievements, as there are few changes in positions because of the winter. He also reported a new prisoner exchange with Ukraine, which involved the return of 82 Russian servicemen.

*With information from AFP