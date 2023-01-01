Russian and Ukrainian delegations come to Brazil for the inauguration and are received by Lula

O President-elect Luís Inacio Lula da Silva (PT), received members of the delegations from Russia and Ukraine who are in Brazil to participate in the presidential inauguration this Sunday, January 1, 2023. The two neighboring countries have been at war since February 24, 2022.

In a publication on his official Twitter profile, Lula says he wants “the parties to find a common point for the end of the conflict”.

“I received the President of the Council of the Russian Federation, Valentina Matvienko, head of the country’s delegation. I thanked Putin for greetings brought by her and expressed Brazil’s desire for peace and that the parties find a common point for the end of the conflict”, says the president-elect.

Then, in advance of Lula’s relations with Ukraine, the president-elect posed next to the deputy prime minister Yulia Svyrydenko, and thanked the greetings of the president of Ukraine, Volodymyr Zelensky.

“In Brazil we have a tradition of defending the integrity of nations and we are going to talk to whoever is possible for peace”, he guarantees.

I received from Deputy Prime Minister Yulia Svyrydenko greetings from the President of Ukraine, Volodymyr Zelensky, and a report on the country. In Brazil we have a tradition of defending the integrity of nations and we are going to talk to whoever is possible for peace. @ricardostuckert pic.twitter.com/ME7TFNW2D9 — Lula (@LulaOficial) December 31, 2022

conciliatory tone

The tone of the posts is more conciliatory than that previously adopted by Lula himself. In May, about two months after the Russian invasion of Ukrainian territory, Lula granted an interview to the US magazine Time, stating that the Ukrainian president, Volodymyr Zelensky, “wanted war” with Russia.

Although he said he did not know Zelensky, Lula stated at the time that the Ukrainian leader is “as responsible as Putin” because in a conflict there is not just one culprit.

Lula also said that it was a mistake for Putin to invade Ukraine, but he criticized Zelensky’s posture during the conflict. “This guy is as responsible as Putin (…) because in a war there is not just one person to blame (…) The president of Ukraine could have said: ‘Look, let’s leave this NATO business and this Europe further. Let’s talk a little more first”, declared the PT.

In July, in clear response to the content of the interview, a report prepared by the Ukrainian government included the then former president in a list of “speakers who promote narratives consonant with Russian propaganda”. The material prepared by the Center for Combating Disinformation of the National Security and Defense Council of Ukraine accused the PT member of believing that Russia should lead a “new world order” and that Ukrainian President Volodmir Zelenskiy would also be responsible for the war.

In December, after the elections, Lula revealed a telephone conversation with Putin, who was in favor of wanting to “strengthen” relations between the two countries. Lula reinforced the diplomatic role he wants Brazil to resume in his third presidential term.

“Brazil has returned, seeking dialogue with everyone and committed to the search for a world without hunger and with peace,” added Lula.

Jair Bolsonaro (PL) defends, since the beginning of the conflict, a position of supposed exemption adopted by Brazil in the war between Russia and Ukraine.

