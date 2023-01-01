Samsung Galaxy S22 line starts receiving December patch in Brazil

While undergoing internal tests to receive One UI 5.1, also based on Android 13, the Samsung Galaxy S22, S22 Plus and S22 Ultra began to officially receive this week the last security patch of the year here in Brazil, leveling the devices sold here with other markets around the world. Identified as S901EXXU2BVKM (Galaxy S22), S906EXXU2BVKM (Galaxy S22 Plus) and S908EXXU2BVKM (Galaxy S22 Ultra), the patch in question began to be sent both to users who have the stock version and to those who purchased it linked to the operators Claro, Vivo and TIM .

Requiring the download of a file with exactly 896.78 MB (at least on the Galaxy S22 Ultra), the changelog of the new update is limited to mentioning as novelties improvements in the general stability of the functions and security of the device, in addition to mentioning in the information the December 2022 patch delivery. Considering the size of the update seen here, it is possible to imagine that the update in question offers a considerable amount of modifications below the caput after all, this patch weighs practically 25% of what is required to install Android 13, for example.

In any case, if you have one of the Galaxy S22 line devices purchased in Brazil, you can now download and install the update in question through the device itself by going to Settings > Software update > Download and install.

