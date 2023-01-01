Santos adjusts details of Pelé’s wake, which will be attended by Lula

Santos leads a task force with the federal, state and municipal governments, as well as the Federal Police, CBF and the support of family members, to organize Pelé’s wake this Monday, starting at 10am, in Vila Belmiro. One of the confirmed presences is the newly sworn-in President Lula.

After taking office this Sunday, in Brasilia, Luiz Inácio Lula da Silva will have Pelé’s wake on Monday as the first event on his official agenda in the presidency.

Members of Lula’s team have been to Vila Belmiro in recent days to define security protocols.

Lula’s inauguration this Sunday had a tribute to King Pelé. Instead of the 21-gun salute, there was a ceremony of one minute of silence.

Other government officials are expected to attend Pelé’s wake, such as vice-president Geraldo Alckmin, who is a Santos fan, former president Fernando Henrique Cardoso and the new governor of São Paulo, Tarcísio de Freitas.

Football authorities also confirmed their presence: Gianni Infantino, president of Fifa, Ednaldo Rodrigues, president of CBF, and Alejandro Domínguez, president of Conmebol.

There are more than a thousand accredited journalists from all continents. Santos is unable to estimate the audience for the wake.

How to say goodbye to the King

Pelé’s wake will take place for the general public from 10 am next Monday, in Vila Belmiro. The burial is scheduled to take place on Tuesday, at 12 pm, in a mausoleum reserved for the family at the Ecumenical Necropolis Memorial.

The coffin will be positioned in the center of the lawn . There will be a tent on the pitch for Pelé’s family and former teammates at Santos and another for authorities.

. There will be a tent on the pitch for Pelé’s family and former teammates at Santos and another for authorities. The general public will have access to Vila Belmiro through gates 2 and 3 exiting at gates 7 and 8. Authorities will enter through gate 10.

exiting at gates 7 and 8. Authorities will enter through gate 10. The wake will last 24 hours and will end at 10am on Tuesday. when a new parade will begin through the city of Santos before the burial.

when a new parade will begin through the city of Santos before the burial. The procession will pass through Canal 6, where Pelé’s mother, Dona Celeste, lives.. Weather permitting, the body will be taken away by the fire department car.

The transfer of Pelé’s body from São Paulo to Santos will be done by road, in a closed car with the Choque Police escort. The forecast time is 2 pm this Monday.

Pelé’s body will leave Albert Einstein Hospital in São Paulo, and will drive to Vila Belmiro, in Santos.

in São Paulo, and will drive to Vila Belmiro, in Santos. The hearse will be escorted by the Shock Policing, through scouts.

by the Shock Policing, through scouts. Family and friends will follow the car with Pelé’s body on the road. There are predictions of fans in the procession, even at dawn.

mega operation

The Military Police of São Paulo are preparing a mega-operation for the procession of Pelé’s body. In a statement sent to UOLthe official said he will reinforce security around the transfer sites.

for public safety the Military Police will allocate agents from the Capital Policing Command, Metropolitan Policing, Interior Policing-6 (Santos), Shock Policing, Road Policing, Traffic Policing, the Military Aviation Command and the corps of firefighters.

the Military Police will allocate agents from the Capital Policing Command, Metropolitan Policing, Interior Policing-6 (Santos), Shock Policing, Road Policing, Traffic Policing, the Military Aviation Command and the corps of firefighters. The Military Police will also be responsible for escorting to be carried out from Albert Einstein Hospital on Monday to the Urbano Caldeira Stadium, Vila Belmiro and, finally, to the Ecumenical Acrópole Memorial, where Pelé will be buried.

to be carried out from Albert Einstein Hospital on Monday to the Urbano Caldeira Stadium, Vila Belmiro and, finally, to the Ecumenical Acrópole Memorial, where Pelé will be buried. Student-Officers from the Barro Branco Military Police Academy will guard and transport the coffin.

“Traffic Policing teams will intervene on the route for better fluidity and less impact for drivers. The Fire Department will provide the appropriate vehicle to transport King Pelé, weather conditions permitting, as well as a team of firefighters from the “Rescue “to accompany the procession”, declared the Military Police.