São Paulo reaffirms tradition at São Silvestre with 4th place by Fábio Correia

Fábio Correia finished the 97th edition of the São Silvestre International Race as the best placed Brazilian, crossing the finish line in fourth place, behind the champion, Andrew Kwemoi (Uganda), Joseph Panga (Tanzania) and Maxwell Rotich (Uganda), representing São Paulo Futebol Clube in style.

Fábio Correia has been part of the athletics team at São Paulo/Kiatleta since 2019. The runner gained prominence in 2016 when he participated in the 8th Race for Peace Trophy Ivanildo Dias, a competition held in Lagoa das Pedras, in the interior of Bahia, by Toninho Carlos, project coordinator Kiathlete.

Between the 1940s and 1960s, São Paulo had some of the best runners to compete in the São Silvestre International Race, becoming three times team champion by winning in 1942, 1943, 1948, 1954, 1955, 1956, 1957 , 1960, 1953 and 1986.

São Silvestre became an international event in 1945. In the first two years with disputes open to foreigners, it was a Brazilian who crossed the finish line in first place: Sebastião Monteiro Alves, athlete from São Paulo.



From 1947 foreign athletes dominated São Silvestre, and, curiously, an athlete from São Paulo, José João da Silva, in 1980, ended a lack of victories by Brazilians in the event that lasted 34 years. In 1985, he became two-time champion of the most traditional street race in the country.

Fourth place this year, Fábio Correia led the Brazilian under-23 ranking in the 5,000 and 10,000-meter dash events. As a result, he was invited to represent the national team in these categories at the South American Athletics Championship in Guayaquil, Ecuador, returning home with a gold medal in the 10,000 meters and a silver in the 5,000 meters.

