São Paulo should sign World Cup star for 3 years

Jhegson performing against the Netherlands

January 1, 2023 · 08:13 am

To be champion again in 2023, Rogério Ceni will be able to count on another reinforcement in his squad, this time a player who shone in the World Cup in Qatar, and now he can change teams and play in Brazil.

Midfielder Jhegson Méndez, 25 years old, was revealed by Independiente Del Valle, but had great prominence in the United States, which could lead to a sale to São Paulo of Rogério Ceni. However, the athlete is still negotiating with Tricolor, the player’s manager tries to take him to the São Paulo club.

More news from São Paulo:

Find out how São Paulo is preparing for the season

He arrived in style and already draws the attention of everyone in São Paulo

After being highlighted in the Ecuadorian national team, Méndez is looking for a transfer within the Brazilian market, and São Paulo sees a good business opportunity at the midfielder. The player would definitely arrive for the São Paulo team.

Despite the chance of purchase, the amount requested by Los Angeles FC, owner of the athlete’s rights, was not revealed. The player may arrive at the São Paulo team in the coming weeks, if the São Paulo board understands that the player would be a good reinforcement.

Reinforced team

Tricolor has already been on the market and strengthened with the arrival of striker Pedrinho, who was at Lokomotiv Moscow, Rafael, a goalkeeper who played for Atlético Mineiro last season, and Wellington Rato, an Atlético Goianiense midfielder. However, the cast of the São Paulo tricolor will still undergo changes and new reinforcements will arrive throughout the transfer window.