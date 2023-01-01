São Paulo tries to change the way Igor Gomes negotiates, but Atlético-MG holds it with a pre-contract

Atlético-MG and Igor Gomes have already agreed. As reported by the Valinor Content/Lance team, the association from Minas Gerais and the athlete have already reached an agreement and now only the date of arrival in Belo Horizonte is the problem.

That’s because Atlético-MG had already negotiated with São Paulo to release a percentage of the player to Tricolor, which would be between 10 and 15%. The São Paulo team, however, tried to change that, in addition to other details, something that irritated the athletic board.

Valinor Content/Lance found, therefore, that the tendency is for Igor Gomes to land in Belo Horizonte only in March, when his link with Tricolor ends. If this happens before, the deals are back to the initial molds. But it is not the current trend.

São Paulo tried to get two players from Atlético-MG and it was at that moment that the situation started to get bad. First tried Jair. The steering wheel is very well evaluated by Rogério Ceni, who tries to hire the player.

However, more recently, coach Tricolor himself called striker Ademir offering a better contract. The athlete, however, called Rodrigo Caetano and passed the whole situation. Ceni’s call to Ademir didn’t go well and left Atlético-MG irritated. These events affected the negotiation between Atlético-MG and Patrick, which cooled down.

All of this could make a difference on the date that Igor Gomes lands in Belo Horizonte and officially wears the shirt of Atlético-MG.

São Paulo tried to keep Igor Gomes, offering a better contract and even a salary increase. The athlete, however, decided to leave a long time ago. Although he was in the starting lineup with Rogério Ceni, he did not charm the crowd and was booed on a few occasions.