“São Paulo wants more”; Igor Gomes situation suffers a turnaround and negotiation with Atlético is exposed

Sao Paulo
Midfielder still has a contract with São Paulo in progress and Atlético continues with negotiations
São Paulo ended its participation in the Brazilian Championship with an inconstant moment that led the team to lose the place for the Copa Libertadores of America, finishing in 9th place, behind Fortaleza. Competing for the continental in 2023 was one of Rogério Ceni’s main goals in charge of Tricolor.
Despite the frustration at the end of the season, São Paulo fans turn their attention to the transfer market for next year, aiming to improve the squad. More than the already confirmed departures, such as Reinaldo and Nikão, some names are still a subject with regard to “clean” in the São Paulo squad, and one of them is midfielder Igor Gomes.
Cotia’s calf will be an Atlético Mineiro player in 2023, as a pre-contract has already been signed. However, it still remains to be seen when he leaves Morumbi. His bond at São Paulo runs until March, and Galo wants him to arrive in January. The parties negotiate and the outcome depends on Tricolor, which according to Globo Esporte made bigger requests.
Atlético had offered to give 10% of a future sale of Igor Gomes to São Paulo in exchange for the early release. On the other hand, according to GE, Tricolor wants more, while Galo is not willing to be flexible in the percentage, since, in the worst case scenario, he arrives at Mineirão in April. At this moment, Atlético would be disputing the pre-Libertadores.
