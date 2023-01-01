“São Paulo wants more”; Igor Gomes situation suffers a turnaround and negotiation with Atlético is exposed

São Paulo ended its participation in the Brazilian Championship with an inconstant moment that led the team to lose the place for the Copa Libertadores of America, finishing in 9th place, behind Fortaleza. Competing for the continental in 2023 was one of Rogério Ceni’s main goals in charge of Tricolor.

Despite the frustration at the end of the season, São Paulo fans turn their attention to the transfer market for next year, aiming to improve the squad. More than the already confirmed departures, such as Reinaldo and Nikão, some names are still a subject with regard to “clean” in the São Paulo squad, and one of them is midfielder Igor Gomes.