Series to watch in 2023

The year that begins this Sunday (1st) will mark the premiere of new seasons of several series that have stood out among the public. Whether on streaming platforms or cable TV channels, many of these titles are among the most popular or among the most anticipated by pop culture fans.

The main streaming service in the world, Netflix has several series that premiere new batches of episodes this year. The main ones are The Crown, You, Heartstopper and Sombra e Ossos. While the first is considered one of the main attractions of the decade and winner of 21 Emmys, the other three collect millions of fans among children and adults.

One of the surprises of 2022, Ruptura was one of the Apple TV+ titles that stole the show among streaming subscribers. The success of its first season secured 14 Emmy nominations (with two wins) and a renewal for a second year.

Today’s biggest franchise, the MCU (Marvel Cinematographic Universe) also has highly anticipated titles to debut in 2023. The main ones are the second season of Loki, one of the most praised by critics and the public, and Secret Invasion, which will bring Samuel L. Jackson returns as Nick Fury.

Two rookie attractions that caught the attention of the public also have new batches of episodes to debut this year. They are: Yellowjackets, available in Brazil through Paramount+, and The Bear (O Urso), a Star+ series that should receive several Emmy 2023 nominations.

In addition to those already mentioned, another series could not be left out of this list is Succession. One of HBO’s flagships in recent years, the production centered on the intrigues of the Roy family returns with its fourth season later this year and has everything to grab several awards once again.

Below, the Tangerine list 10 series to keep an eye on in 2023:

You (Season 4, February 9)

One of Netflix’s biggest hits, You will have its fourth season divided into two parts. The first premiere is scheduled for February 9, while the second arrives on the platform a month later, on March 9.

After falling in love and murdering several people along the way in three different cities in the United States, the protagonist Joe (Penn Badgley) will breathe new air in the fourth year. The story will take place in London and will show the murderous stalker, now under the identity of Professor Jonathan Moore, chasing a new victim.

Nadia (Amy-Leigh Hickman), Kate (Charlotte Ritchie), Rhys (Ed Speelers), Phoebe (Tilly Keeper), Adam (Lukas Gage), Simon (Aidan Cheng), Sophie (Niccy Lin), Gemma (Eve Austin), Connie (Dario Coates) and Blessing (Ozioma Whenu) are the new characters that will be introduced in the season.

Heartstopper (season two, undated)

Netflix’s teen phenomenon last year, Hearstopper collected millions of views in its first few days in the Netflix catalogue. The success made the platform announce the renewal of the series for two more episodes, with the second scheduled to debut this year.

The plot, based on the comics by Alice Oseman, features two boys –Nick (Kit Connor) and Charlie (Joe Locke)– who study at an exclusive school for men, but who have never crossed paths before. Openly gay, Charlie is sensitive and thinks of everything, while Nick is a friendly rugby player with a big heart. One fine day, they sit down together and, right away, they become friends.

In the second season, the couple will face a thorn in their side, as Nick’s brother will join the plot of the series. According to Netflix’s announcement, actor Jack Barton will play David Nelson, four years older than the protagonist. Until then, so good. The problem is that the relative is not exactly well liked.

The Crown (season six, undated)

One of the most important series in the history of Netflix, The Crown will come to an end in its sixth season. As the recording of the last batch of episodes began in September 2022, it seems safe to say that the premiere should take place in the second half of 2023.

The final episodes will focus on the death of Princess Diana (1961-1997) and its aftermath. The information was confirmed by Dominic West, who took over the role of Prince Charles from the fifth year of The Crown.

For the sixth season, Imelda Staunton follows in the role of Queen Elizabeth, as well as Jonathan Pryce as Prince Philip and Lesley Manville in the skin of Princess Margaret. The older version of Diana is played by Elizabeth Debicki, and Olivia Williams plays Camilla Parker Bowles, Charles’ lover.

Shadow and Bone (Season 2, March 16)

Netflix hit in 2021, Sombra e Ossos will premiere its second season 23 months after the conclusion of the first year. Adaptation of the trilogy of books entitled Grisha and written by Leigh Bardugo, the attraction was on the list of the 10 most watched productions in 93 countries, with it taking first place in 79 of them.

The first season tells the events of Shadow and Bones, the first book of the trilogy that follows the story of Alina Starkov (Jessie Mei Li). She is an army cartographer for the eastern region of Ravka, a country separated in half by a tangible darkness (like a shadow) called the Fold.

When a journey through the Fold awakens a hidden power in Alina, the young woman is raised to the status of “saint” and is called the Conjurer of the Sun, a person capable of creating light with her own hands and destined to destroy darkness. She is then taken to be trained alongside the army commanded by General Kirigan (Ben Barnes) and sees her life change forever.

Rupture (Season Two, undated)

Created by Dan Erickson and directed by Ben Stiller, Ruptura conquered millions of Apple TV+ subscribers with a plot that mixes suspense and science fiction. The great work of the stellar cast led by names like Adam Scott, Patricia Arquette and John Turturro collected Emmy nominations and positioned the attraction as one of the main series of last year.

With the success, Apple streaming announced the renewal of Ruptura for a second season, with a premiere scheduled for 2023. An official date has not yet been revealed and should only be confirmed in the coming months.

On the Serie, Mark Scout (Scott) leads a team at Lumon, a company where employees undergo a procedure that surgically divides their memories between their work and their lives. This daring experiment between the professional and the personal is called into question when Mark finds himself at the center of a mystery that will force him to face the true nature of his work and his very existence.

The Bear (season two, undated)

Featured on many lists of the best series of 2022, The Bear debuted without much fanfare and ended up becoming one of the top titles of last year. The good repercussions put her among the candidates to seek a spot at the Emmy 2023, in addition to receiving two Golden Globe nominations this year, for best comedy series and best actor for Jeremy Allen White.

The backlash for the fledgling attraction almost couldn’t be better. According to the evaluation aggregator Rotten Tomatoes, The Bear collects 100% approval from critics and 91% from the public, a high number for a series without big stars in the regular cast.

The series tells the story of young chef Carmen “Carmy” Berzatto (Jeremy Allen White), who inherits The Original Beef diner in Chicago after her brother commits suicide. With the family tragedy gone, he returns to Chicago to manage the restaurant and its staff.

The Bear – season 1 subtitled trailer

Loki (season two, undated)

One of the main series of the Marvel Universe on Disney+, Loki was one of the few attractions renewed by the studio for a second season. Still without an official premiere date, the new batch of episodes is scheduled to arrive between June and August of this year.

The second season of the series starring Tom Hiddleston and Sophia Di Martino has already been recorded. Owen Wilson (Mobius), Gugu Mbatha-Raw (Ravonna Renslayer), Wunmi Mosaku (B-15 Huntress), Eugene Cordero (Casey) and Tara Strong (Miss Minutes) return from Year One, while Rafael Casal and Ke Huy Quan join to the cast.

Video with scenes from the second season of Loki No subtitles

Secret Invasion (season one, undated)

Secret Invasion is one of several projects developed by Marvel Studios for the coming years. Starring Samuel L. Jackson, the series adapts one of the biggest comic book events of recent decades, in which aliens of the Skrull race are infiltrated on Earth and disguised as some of the greatest personalities on the planet – including some heroes.

Still no official release date, Secret Invasion is scheduled to launch on Disney+ for the period between March and May 2023. In addition to Jackson, the cast features Ben Mendelsohn, reprising the role of Talos; Cobie Smulders, interpreter of Maria Hill; and Don Cheadle, James Rhodes/War Machine. Already the trio Kingsley Ben-Adir, Olivia Colman and Emilia Clarke complete the cast and will make their MCU debut in the attraction.

Secret Invasion subtitled trailer

Yellowjackets (season two, March 24)

Available in Brazil in the catalog of Paramount+, Yellowjackets is part of the team of series that surprised last year. The success of the attraction was so much that the paid channel Showtime announced the renewal for a third season even before the premiere of the second.

Still without a premiere date here, the second season has a confirmed launch in the United States for March 24, 2023. The first season of Yellowjackets averaged 5 million viewers across all platforms, which positions it as the second most watched via streaming in the Showtime story. In its debut year, the series still received seven nominations for the Emmy 2022.

A blend of psychological horror and coming-of-age drama, Yellowjackets tells the story of a team of talented high school soccer players who become the survivors of a plane crash deep in the US forest. The series chronicles their transformations from normal teenagers to a clan of savages, while also following the lives they tried to rebuild nearly 25 years later.

Succession (season four, undated)

Winner of 13 Emmys – including two for best drama series –, Succession can already be described as one of the main attractions of the decade. Confirmed to debut in the first half of this year, the fourth season will have 10 episodes, one more than the third year.

Starring Brian Cox (Logan), Jeremy Strong (Kendall), Sarah Snook (Siobhan), Kieran Culkin (Roman), Alan Ruck (Connor), Matthew Macfadyen (Tom), Nicholas Braun (Greg) and J. Smith-Cameron ( Gerri) are confirmed to return in the new episodes.

Check out the official synopsis of the fourth year released by HBO:

“The sale of media conglomerate Waystar Royco to technology visionary Lukas Matsson [Alexander Skarsgård] gets closer and closer. The prospect of this seismic sale provokes existential angst and family division among the members of the Roy family as they anticipate what their lives will be like once the deal closes. A power struggle ensues as the family assesses a future in which its cultural and political weight is severely reduced.”