Smartphone like ‘wagon’? 4 amazing tricks solve it quickly

The smartphone is too slow, but the money is short to buy a new device? Calm! The solution may be simpler than you might think. If your cell phone is constantly crashing, but you can’t spend a lot of money now, here are some tips that can help you make your cell phone much faster.

Read more: WhatsApp will end support for 47 cell phones at the turn of the year; Is yours on the list?

A slow phone is a common complaint of many users of any type of smartphone. Even more from Android! Therefore, learning how to manage the internal storage and cleaning the caches correctly will help free up more space and make the device much faster with some care simple to adopt in routine.

Slow smartphone no more!

Maybe you’d even prefer to save the money to spend on other priorities, that is, leave the cell phone replacement for later, since you’ve learned some techniques that will put an end to the cell phone problem. cell slow.

The situation can be resolved once and for all.

Increase free storage

If you are in the habit of taking a lot of photos and recording a lot of videos, they can weigh down your phone. Clean those that are not so important and delete data more often. In this way, the cell phone will be much faster.

Delete unused apps

Maybe you’ve downloaded too many apps that you’re not even using anymore! Uninstall those that are of no importance to you as this will also free up more storage space.

Clear cache data

Android is much faster with cleaning. To do so, you only need to follow a few steps. Go to “settings”, then “storage”. Finally, click on “clear cache and data”.

Activate factory settings

Even after going through all the other options above, is your smartphone still slow? What you can do is activate the factory setting. Just restore the device’s settings, it will be as if it had left the store at that moment. Just remember to back up the essentials so you don’t lose anything.

Only then go to “settings”, “system” and “reset to factory settings”.