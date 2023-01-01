Sony: Microsoft’s proposed ten-year deal with Nintendo for Call of Duty is just a smokescreen

Sony told the company MLex, which deals with financial consulting, that the ten-year agreement proposed to Nintendo by Microsoft for the arrival of the Call of Duty series on its consoles is just a smokescreen, that is, a way of divert attention from critical issues arising from the acquisition of Activision Blizzard.

According to the company led by Jim Ryan, the players of Nintendo are not interested in the Call of Duty series. However, it must be said that the agreement between Microsoft and Nintendo, which will only start if the house of Redmond manages to acquire Activision Blizzard, could start from 2024 (if not even from 2025), since the moment would not allow managing the port of a Call of Duty for Nintendo Switch until 2023, year in which the conclusion of the transaction is expected, positive or negative.

In this case, the series may even arrive on new hardware, unless Microsoft chooses to publish cloud versions of the various chapters, which would greatly simplify life.

In any case, Sony would have explained to MLex that: “Activision could provide Call of Duty to Nintendo already today, but it does not because the young user of the company not interested in shooting game in first person and an old version of the game on their consoles was a failure.” The conclusion he reaches is that “Rather than being a logical business decision, the licensing agreement is a tactic designed to make Microsoft look cooperative with antitrust authorities as the acquisition raised concerns in Europe, the United Kingdom, the United Kingdom and the United States.”

Furthermore, according to Sony: “The Nintendo Switch can never being able to run Call of Duty and developing a compatible version can take years, making the 10 year deal meaningless.”

However, Sony concluded by stating that for Nintendo it is a truly advantageous deal, because it does not compete with Microsoft in the field of subscription services or cloud gaming. So he doesn’t have big stakes.

