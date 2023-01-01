Spanish newspaper says Endrick ‘should explode’ in 2023

The newspaper Marca, from Spain, mentioned Endrick among young people born from January 2002 onwards, that is, under 21 years old, who can stand out in 2023. The young man is sold to Real Madrid, where he will go in July from 2024.

Marca highlights the departure of the jewel from Palmeiras to Real Madrid and mentions that he made his debut last season. “It should explode,” he points out.

In addition to Endrick, the publication also mentions Maarten Vandervoordt (Genk), Malo Gusto (Lyon), António Silva (Benfica), Zeno Debast (Anderlecht), Alejandro Balde (Barcelona), Máximo Perrone (Vélez), Désire Doué (Rennes), Xavi Simons (PSV), Youssoufa Moukoko (Borussia Dortmund) and Alejandro Garnacho (Manchester United).

The newspaper aimed to design a varied team with eight nationalities and nine different leagues.

The publication also cites names like Kenneth Taylor, Moisés Caicedo, Gabriel Slonina, Rico Lewis, Destiny Udogie (Udinese), Giorgio Scalvini (Atalanta), Wilfried Gnonto (Leeds), Gianluca Prestianni (Vélez) and Arda Güler (Fenerbahçe), who entered the list.

Endrick was sold by Palmeiras to Real Madrid in December. The negotiation involves 60 million euros, with a larger fixed portion and a smaller one by targets. These bonuses are considered attainable, especially the most valuable ones. Real will cover the payment of taxes collected by the Revenue Service of Spain (about 12 million euros). That is, it is an operation of 72 million euros (R$ 407 million).